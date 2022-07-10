Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 11th 2022 Full Moon Capricorn

Weekly General Astrology Forecast July 11th 2022

Don’t compare yourself to others

What’s that success story you need to write?

Go your own way!

Achievement, accolades and success themes are super-sized this week thanks to a full Supermoon in Capricorn on the 13th.

This may super-size those feelings within us as to our own personal or professional success story. The pressure we may feel from society, those we work for or with, or even our families, to climb to the top or get our hustle on.

You don’t have to be part of the workforce to be impacted by the powerful pull to move on up on some level this full Moon exerts. Capricorn and the 10th house of the zodiac rules our public image and also in traditional astrology, the status of our partner as well as our long term relationship status. As in married, divorced, settled, single etc. It’s not about how the outside world sees us, but more about how we see ourselves. For example, while for some success could mean that career path, others could define their success story by their relationship.

What we should not do however, is compare ourselves to others. Or to apply labels like ‘fail’ to our progress or feel we need to live up to anyone’s definition of success but our own. The Supermoon falls opposition Mercury in Cancer. This asks all of us if we will know when we have ‘made it’. What has to happen for us to feel successful in any area of life? Do we need external validation in the form of money, public recognition, job title? Now, there’s nothing wrong with those things provided we are pursuing them for the right reasons. Because we need to know just what we can achieve when we put our minds to it. And not due to outside pressure.

The Supermoon also trines Uranus in earthy Taurus. This is the sign of money but also our values. Does following an accepted definition of success mean ‘selling out’ on another level for you? Venus remains in Gemini, house of ideas, business, trade and the internet until the 16th. It is squaring Neptune in Pisces while opposing the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius. We’ve all seen the first photos recently of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. And astrologers are now realising just how important this is in our charts depending on the house it is in. (Naturally it does not move from the sign of Sag). What this tells us all is there has to be a learning or spiritual take out or reward from the path we pursue. Otherwise no matter the rewards we receive, that feeling of success will remain elusive no matter how hard we strive for it.

The beautific trines between the Sun and Mercury in Cancer with Neptune in Pisces on the 17th occur the day after Venus arrives in here. Something lasting and emotionally sustaining should be our goal or our definition of success now. Relationships, belonging and love are all important. And show us that without someone to share success with – it’s an empty feeling after all. If you are on the right path, operate with integrity and within your own truth, then the way to move on up could open now. Blocked? Progress stalled? There’s an old Native American saying: All roads lead to the top of the mountain but some take longer to get there. If yours has turned into a rocky road then taking another path may prove to be the slower but ultimately, more satisfying success journey. You don’t just define it – you can drive in a fresh direction too.

In a nutshell: This week’s Supermoon in Capricorn shines on our achievements. It also highlights what we believe success looks like. And shows us the importance of defining this for ourselves. Don’t compare yourself to others and diminish what you’ve accomplished now.

Jul 13 2022 Venus in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Jul 13 2022 Full Supermoon in Capricorn opposition Mercury in Cancer (Capricorn to Cancer)

Jul 13 2022 Full Supermoon in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Jul 13 2022 Full Supermoon in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Jul 14 2022 Mercury in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

Jul 14 2022 Venus in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

Jul 15 2022 Venus in Gemini opposition Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Gemini to Sagittarius)

Jul 16 2022 Sun conjunct Mercury in Cancer (Cancer)

Jul 16 2022 Venus enters Cancer (Cancer)

Jul 17 2022 Mercury in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

Jul 17 2022 Sun in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)