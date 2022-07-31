Monthly Astrology Overview August 2022 – Life Transforming

Monthly Astrology Overview August 2022

Get ready for those Hot August Nights

Express your authenticity

Slow down and keep that party alive!

Surprise shifts may rock the financial world or impact something we thought set in stone. A total value reset may occur at the start of August when powerhouse Mars collides with revolutionary Uranus in Taurus on the 1st. This is telling us that while August offers us sparkling highs, to enjoy our time in the Sun and to begin to stocktake when it comes to what is most important to us. All parties end and even if there is an after-party – sooner or later we have to go home and come back down to reality. How well we are prepared for this and how willing we are to embrace it when its time determines whether or not we have a wonderful memory high to keep enjoying or else just land back to earth with a bump.

The planets are now in a major process of slowing down. And as we progress through August we need to take our cue from them. Once Uranus has finished dishing out its surprises with Mars, it will retrograde from the 24th. At which point all the outer planets including Jupiter are walking backwards through the sky. Mars will arrive in Gemini on the 20th but be warned, the planet of passionate, confident action is now slowing down to prepare for an extremely long retrocycle. Then add to this Mercury in its ruling sign of Virgo from the 4th, in retroshadow in here from the 21st. The retrograde weather assumes cyclone proportions. Slow down accordingly.

Up until the third week of the month however, August is all joy, what makes us sparkle and shine, a little romance and our capacity to radiate so we attract back. The Sun in ruling Leo is boosted by the arrival in here of Venus from the 11th. Both will trine Chiron in the home of the bold and brave – Aries. Just adding a let go and not caring about what others think vibe to everything we do. No, you don’t need anyone’s permission to fully express yourself anyway you want – except your own.

Mid month and we have a wonderful all-inclusive meeting between Mercury and Ganymed in Virgo (15th) as well as the full Moon in Aquarius on the 12th. No more hiding away. No more shame or turning down the vibant hues of who you really are. This is all about expressing yourself and finding acceptance with your people. With Ganymed cojoined with mercury in its ruling sign, this especially favours shine time and acceptance for anyone from the LGBTQIA communities. But this combined with the full Moon in the sign of uniqueness and individuality says this is a party – and everyone’s invited! For more see your Full Moon in Aquarius Moonscope for your sign.

Party like it’s the 80’s – then filled with love and juiced up good vibes and 24 carat memories, return to earth as the Sun arrives in Virgo on the 23rd. Virgos out there – your personal party will begin next year when Jupiter arrives in your 5th. So, take it those good times roll bigger and better than before! The extra special new Moon in your sign marks the start of your astrological new year on the 27th. For the rest of us – be in the moment, love the small stuff and yes, it is ALL small stuff. For more insight into the new beginning offered by this new Moon check out your new Moon in Virgo Moonscope.

Venus remains in Leo as we head into September and has two more shining plays to make before August ends. Just for those of us unwilling to leave the party until the final moment. First there’s a girl power meeting between it and Ceres on the 22nd. Ceres is a symbol of feminine power. But so many astrologers get hung up on the nurturing/scorched earth dynamic of Ceres. Completely ignoring the other part of the myth – that Ceres was a hottie. Looked at this way, Venus and Ceres now have more in common that we first thought.

What’s the new deal happening as a result of this meeting and also the Ceres/Chiron trine as well as the Venus/Saturn opposition on the 28th? Taking pleasure and the right to express our authentic selves seriously for one thing. Being unafraid to stand out or be confined by standard definitions imposed on us by others. Striking a bargain between what we need to do and what we want to do. Standing up for love and our right to be loved. Or falling in love – all over again even if it’s just with our own lives. That slow planetary motion now asks us to recapture our bliss if we’ve lost it. Welcome to Hot August Nights everyone!

In a nutshell: Our right to stand out and shine bright, to express who we truly are – August hands us permission to explore that and a whole lot more! Time to fall in love with who we are – and in doing so, keep our passion strong long after the party that is this month’s vibe is over!

Aug 1 2022 Mars and Uranus conjunct in Taurus (Taurus)

Aug 2 2022 Venus in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

Aug 3 2022 Venus in Cancer sextile Mars in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

Aug 4 2022 Mercury enters Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 7 2022 Venus in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

Aug 7 2022 Mars in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius (Taurus to Aquarius)

Aug 9 2022 Venus in Cancer opposition Pluto in Capricorn (Cancer to Capricorn)

Aug 9 2022 Sun in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)

Aug 11 2022 Venus enters Leo (Leo)

Aug 11 2022 Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

Aug 11 2022 Mars in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

Aug 12 2022 Full Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius) (One degree from a square with Uranus)

Aug 14 2022 Sun in Leo opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 14 2022 Mars in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

Aug 15 2022 Mercury and Ganymed conjunct in Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 16 2022 Mercury in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Aug 18 2022 Venus in Leo trine Jupiter in Aries (Leo to Aries)

Aug 20 2022 Mars enters Gemini (Gemini)

Aug 20 2022 Sun in Leo trine Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Leo to Sagittarius)

Aug 21 2022 Mercury retroshadow begins in Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 21 2022 Mercury in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Aug 21 2022 Retrograde Vesta re-enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

Aug 22 2022 Mercury in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Aug 22 2022 Venus and Ceres conjunct in Leo (Leo)

Aug 23 2022 Sun enters Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 24 2022 Uranus stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus) – All outer planets retrograde

Aug 25 2022 Venus in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)

Aug 26 2022 Mercury enters Libra (Libra)

Aug 27 2022 New Moon in Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 27 2022 Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

Aug 27 2022 Sun in Virgo square Mars in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

Aug 28 2022 Venus in Leo opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 28 2022 Ceres in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)