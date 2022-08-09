Full Moon in Aquarius Horoscopes – Freedom and commitment

Full Moon in Aquarius August 11/12th 2022

This full Moon asks we let go of attachments to plans – and perhaps also to people. It wants us to experiment but also explore our truth. The reasons behind the connections and choices we make. Whether these honour our uniqueness or conversely, whether we are bending ourselves out of shape to ‘fit in’. It wants us to understand life is a party and absolutely everyone is invited! But do we see it this way?

We can emerge from this full Moon with a reawakened sense of excitement as if we have stepped off a ride at Disneyland. We feel excited, enthused and above all, electrified by the possibilities around us. We can experience the ‘Wow!’ factor again – if we allow ourselves to join – or perhaps, rejoin the universal party that is life. This is the house of goals and our futures. This full Moon asks you: What are you waiting for?

ARIES

Whatever you do – don’t stay home alone. Or if you are, Aries connect with others via that app. You’ll feel the need to talk, share or be with your people. And of course the best way is simply face to face. But if that isn’t possible, chat, text, message or simply make a concerted effort to seek out your people – wherever they can be found. This is a full Moon of joining in.

However – it is also time for truth telling when it comes to connections. To ensure they are authentic. And support your authentic self in the process. In other words, are there any friendships where you stop being yourself in order to ‘fit in’? Emotionally, you know the truth here. And the fact that sometimes adult life can feel like high school all over again. Peer pressure doesn’t vanish when we leave school. And by the way – neither do those mean kids.

However, trying to fit in can take even more insidious forms. From that Insta feed which actually doesn’t reflect what’s going on in your life, to feeling you have to acquire certain ‘stuff’ and materially compete, right through to the emotionally exhausting practice of maintaining a real-world facade. Then of course there’s simply trying too hard to gain entrée into a certain group or clique – for all the wrong reasons.

You’ll understand under this full Moon that the path of friendships often follows the same pattern as lovers. If you are chasing or if the message you’re getting is that the other party is ‘just not that into you’ – move on to the people who are. And like true love, true friends take time to forge but usually it is effortless and lasting. Go with this. This Moon also wants you to remain flexible when it comes to plans and invitations. Have a lastminutedotcom openness to what comes your way and venture out into new territory if a portal opens to it. That’s where your people are waiting for you.

TAURUS

Mobility is your theme under the full Moon in your 10th. Professional, social, ambition-fuelled. How you are seen by others – especially those in positions of power and influence. Your network and connectedness and how this impacts on your personal and professional status. How seriously you are taken by others. This full Moon shows you if they think you are the Right Stuff. Are you ready to impress, Taurus? You could be asked to step up and into the spotlight under this full Moon.

Take it you are ‘on show’. This full Moon can bring a professional matter to a head. That interview cycle or pitch process for instance. Or you can be asked to take on more responsibility. Be ready and bring your best game. Many of you will be offered an opportunity to ‘move on up’ in some way now. Even socially as you could find yourself going from Below Deck to joining in with the VIP’s above.

Others will reflect how seriously you take yourself. But like the Aries next door, there is a sub-theme here around authenticity. And agendas. Yours and other people’s for that matter. This full Moon exposes the truth of intention. Is this about what you or another bring to the table from a desire to advance not just your goals but those of the other parties or the whole? Or is this all purely selfish and fuelled by little more than social climbing? Yes, there is nothing wrong with building alliances nor with reaching higher. Expect what is really being brought to the table to be exposed for you.

Doors can open wide for you under this full Moon with rewards, approval and entrée on offer. However, if the doors you are knocking on either professionally or socially remain closed, then it is time to look at the reasons why you are knocking on them in the first place. And if its all investment on your part with nothing coming back in return, take yourself seriously enough under this full Moon to invest in a different path in the coming month. Whether this is your career, your social circle or even love. It demands the serious commitment of being able to say no just as much as saying yes.

GEMINI

If you have Gemini factors at 19 – or within one degree, then this full Moon will trine them. No matter – this is a wonderful full Moon for all Geminis or Gemini rising. In your opportunity and luck creating 9th it is about a journey – real or metaphorical, that opens your eyes to possibilities and wonder. Expand your worldview under it.

Travel may be on offer for some of you as this is your house of airlines and long distance journeys. People and places far far away may feature one way or another. That program on the National Geographic channel opens your eyes for instance. Or you are dealing with people overseas either personally or professionally. The world can come knocking on your door or inbox in some way now.

What you want to experience is in focus. This Moon is about the emotional take out from stepping into something bigger. Anything from that upsized role, that course or study program, connection to a higher belief or philosophy, that activity you’ve always wanted to try or simply discovering for yourself what is ‘out there’ in that country far, far away.

You are being asked to leave limitations behind you. As well as that comfort zone. This is your house of luck and taking a chance. Of setting a chain of freedom creating events in motion simply by taking that critical first step. If you do, the universe provides the next one – and the one after that. It tells you: I got you but you also got this.

Larger than life people, people with overseas connections, generous, outgoing, optimistic, open-handed contacts and friendships can appear now. Perhaps they invite you to join them on their journey or you discover you are both on the same path and travel together from here on in. There’s a bigger picture coming into focus now which you may only appreciate when this journey is over. Take it even if you don’t yet know your destination, you’ll end up in the right place and right where you need to be. Take that step into a larger experience.

CANCER

If things don’t change they can’t improve Cancer. And your ruler full in your 8th wants you to embrace this truth. And it also wants your soul evolution. So, stand by for a transformation moment of release which opens up a new cycle of growth and progress for you.

This is your ‘other’ money house. And it is powerfully connected to assets and money we share – especially in marriage, such as the mortgage and joint account. But it also rules benefits, your salary, loans and investments. But know what’s truly empowering and priceless? The one thing guaranteed to send our personal stock soaring to new heights? Discovering how powerful and capable we actually are when it comes to self-directed change or claiming our power.

Often this means setting boundaries. And your 8th rules these too. This may mean saying ‘No’ to ourselves as much as it can to others. Such as no more trying to do too much or be all things to all people. And to no longer fear what might happen if we do. Are you continuing to meet the demands of others out of fear they will no longer love you if you refuse for instance? And in the process losing your sense of self and self-respect? If this has happened, this full Moon hands you the emotional strength to say: The buck stops here.

Your own love to yourself now becomes unconditional. You don’t have to people please. And funny, once you stop doing that you are met with increased love and respect from those who matter. And the others just fall away as you ascend towards something real and better. That’s the kind of satisfaction and change this wholly resonant Moon has for you.

LEO

I’m talking about the sign in the mirror, Leo. Anything at 19 degrees of your sign? You’ll love your reflection if so. Full Moons reflect their light into the house opposite the one they appear in. So, the full Moon in your 7th of duos, duets and double act dynamics means someone shows you via how they see you, a wonderful reflection of who you are. Or even who you are capable of becoming.

There’s no-one people love to be around more than a Leo beaming with pride. You glow and what is more, this brings all your best qualities to the surface which you then want to share with your generous heart fully engaged. You not only see the best in yourself – but in everyone else around you. This is a gift as what we focus on creates our reality. See people as glorious – and they will usually live up to this.

In fact, ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman should be your anthem this week. No filters, no apologies. Needless to say, one special someone may be the person holding up that mirror. Someone whose opinion matters to you – a lot. It’s your time to shine bright. And also to ask what you want from love and other partnerships in the upcoming cycle? It’s all love so include all possible partnership permutations. Including work/business, friendships and collaborations.

Have you been showing yourself enough love and self-acceptance for instance? Do you feel able to express yourself creativity and let your soul glow? Because whomever holds that mirror up to you can sometimes show you where this is lacking. If so, thank them – even if this is only mentally. This too is a gift.

VIRGO

Are you holding on to habits which no longer do you any good, Virgo? Has something become a drudge – that To Do list for instance? Is that routine nothing but a rut? Time to shake things up if you have answered ‘Yes’ to any of the following. And escape the mind-numbing tedium if that is what traps you.

Funny thing about To Do lists. They are like mythical hydras. Cut off one head and two more appear. So, knock one off that list and its likely you add at least another two. Disheartening, isn’t it? Maybe you tell yourself that once you have slayed that list or at least reduced it down to a manageable three heads (in mythology the hydra had anywhere between three to nine heads), you will then go and do what you want to do, rather than what you have to. But that doesn’t happen and you simply keep counting the new heads popping up.

This Moon packs a reality check punch and asks you what you need to give a new priority to. Maybe you need to approach the whole To Do list differently. Like forget about it. Thinking outside the box, upending that routine and escaping that dead end job (or series of them), is what you are being invited to do. How does it make you feel to think about implementing the revolutionary or radical when it comes to how you work or spend your time? Is there a way to work smarter and play longer? You only have so much time in your day. Under this full Moon you can choose to do what you need to – and leave the rest until the following day. Yes, it’s that old ad slogan – work, rest and play. Just now owned by a different astral body. How you assign your time or choose to, brings you fresh satisfaction of time well spent now.

LIBRA

A loved-up full Moon in your 5th of romance, creativity, holidays, indulgences, fame and play means you are one of the signs who fully embraces this full Moon vibe. This can be the love of friends, what you love to do which allows you full expression of who you are, and yes, that lover like no other – past, present, potential.

You are also in the holiday spirit and as this full Moon falls on a Friday – Venus day, it could be time to take off on one if only for a day or the weekend – work permitting, of course! This is a day where you can make an indelible, unforgettable and above all, favourable impression on everyone you meet. If you can schedule that date or meeting for today – do so.

There’s a fierce joyfulness and confidence about you that is impossible to resist. A lightness of being and you are infused with the feeling that no matter what occurs, everything will turn out for the best. You are absolutely and profoundly living in the moment. That isn’t to say you have forgotten about those future plans. Far from it. But embracing the full potential of where you are, what you are doing and who you are with is what supercharges your capacity for enjoyment. And also activates the force of attraction around you.

If you are not going out – either with friends, socialising, dating, then immerse yourself in an activity that you can enter and achieve effortless flow while doing. Spending time with your children if you have them, or even people younger that you, losing yourself in games or seeing the world reshaped through their eyes, unleashes your capacity for wonder and optimism about your future again. What are you investing your heart and soul into now? That project? That lover? Good old fashioned fun? Time to fall back in love with your life, Libra. Or if there’s an empty slot waiting for love to fill it, take the steps to attract it now.

SCORPIO

Are you getting enough, Scorpio? I mean downtime, recharge and emotional safety? Just check your chart for anything at 19 degrees of your sign – or within a 1 degree orb. If you have it then this full Moon will push a few emotional buttons and also show you where the need is you need to fill.

This is your house of family of course. And yes, we may love them but they can also be the biggest button pushers we know. Perhaps because they know our triggers. We know theirs of course. But do we push them? Love and emotional maturity tells us no, under no circumstances. But this full Moon can just see us or those around us acting in the feeling moment and forgetting that.

If this does occur and something rattles your emotional chi, this is a sign that withdrawal and recharge are what is needed rather than simply reacting in the usual way. There is a real opportunity to change the story here if you reach for a different response to the usual one. You are always in control of how you react, remember that.

Home, living arrangements, roomies if you have them, buying, selling, renting, leasing, moving, airbnb-ing, what underpins your sense of foundation and security – or who, can be refined and redefined. With those roots sent deeper or else you now commit to pulling up yours and transplanting yourself elsewhere.

This is about all the bricks and details which create that sense of safety and your emotional ‘home’. And how they all fit together in a grand design. Your path and job, the people who make up your ‘family’ – either your soul or DNA one or both, what emotionally sustains and shelters you. Where you now need to shore up those foundations or rebuild them better with a fresh vision. You may need quiet time alone to go deeper into this. It’s not being needy or selfish to do so. It’s having enough so you have more than enough to sustain you – and all that matters to you.

SAGITTARIUS

Please do avoid those acquaintances who are a) closed minded or b) one hit wonders who bore for Britain (or whatever nation they come from), on one rant only. The full Moon in your 3rd wants to let in the illumination of new, electrifying and exciting people and ideas. One track minds need not apply.

The same goes for that date who only talks about themselves. Yes, sometimes this can happen because someone is nervous and wants to make a good impression. And why wouldn’t they when it comes to winning your wild heart, Sag? But if you feel this may be happening then why not change the conversation? Admit you were nervous about meeting them and see if this relaxes them and moves them off topic? This full Moon wants to take the talk in a different direction.

As it is in your house of news, business and commerce, this can bring you a result you have been waiting on. And if you are attending meetings, interviews or presentations today, you’ll be able to get your point across with charisma, confidence and in a way that incites curiosity and a desire to know more.

A discussion you initiate can open up possibilities or bring you to a better understanding. There’s a surprising element to this full Moon in that conversations seem to have a direction all their own. Or their own timing. You may think you are not ready to table that talk but then you find yourself doing it anyway. Or you cannot predict where a discussion ends up taking you. Sharing ideas with like minded people with whom you share a goal or vision advances all your plans and agendas. Simply – get talking now. But save the talk for those with open minds like yours who value diversity when it comes to those ideas.

CAPRICORN

As the high climbing sign of the zodiac, rewards, self-worth and material gain form part of your vision for yourself. The full Moon in your 2nd asks you pause for a moment in your ascent and consider questions around how you are being rewarded and also how you value yourself?

It is at the end of the day, about far more than just your cash, assets and possessions, Cappy. You do however need to focus on being emotionally short-changed which adds up to something different entirely. Being taken for granted for instance. Expected to take on more and more without a commensurate return in either money or emotional support. Maybe no thanks are necessary but isn’t it nice to know you are appreciated? Or are you simply underselling yourself either personally or professionally? Is the price right? Or is a revaluing needed? Is the path you are on worth it in terms of not only what it pays, but what it adds to or takes away from other areas? Are you in credit or deficit, Capricorn?

What your money can and cannot buy you could feature. Falling out of love with your ‘stuff’ can be a side effect of this full Moon. It’s also a good time to look at what you are trying to buy. A feeling of worthiness, importance, status? Are you trying to fill an emotional need? If that is the conclusion you come to then no amount of designer goodies or that payrise will ever fill it. You are enough, Cappy. So, while you need to know your worth, you also need to remain aware that money alone does not determine this.

Ensure you communicate your pricelessness under this full Moon. And if you do face actual issues around your cash, to let go of any emotional sting around this and seek out solutions instead. Be this applying for a better paying job, starting a side hustle or seeking out professional advice if needed. Where your money goes tells you exactly what you value. Or what needs you fill that deficit with a healthy self-worth investment.

AQUARIUS

So, what’s the future of love looking like, Aquarius? The full Moon in your 1st awakens you to what you need from it. It always marks a revelation around what you envision for yourself or pivotal point in an existing union. It can bring in a new opportunity or determine where you and someone else are headed next. And do check your chart for Aquarius factors at 19 degrees – or within one degree. If you have them, there will be no mistaking this Moon’s message.

If you are single and seeking, you might want to resist the impulse to get swiping, tonight. Instead, step back and focus on really getting clear about the qualities you are seeking in order to sustain a long term connection based on understanding what really makes you tick. We all know those couples whose relationship makes us cringe. We know we never want to be in a partnership like that. But knowing what we don’t want isn’t the same as knowing what we do.

Single or settled, if you find yourself worrying about the future of a particular relationship or simply worrying what love may bring you, the most important thing to know is that it’s not the future you’re worrying about. It’s repeating the past. Maybe this is a cycle of falling for unavailable people. Or a certain ‘type’. Or the past you are scared of repeating may be with a present partner – that issue you disagree on which has turned into an area of conflict. Again, some time spent looking at patterns and then the way out of the maze, pays off for you.

You begin with what’s working or has worked and then build from that. Sure, if something is broken beyond repair, all the re-framing in the world won’t bring the pieces back together again. But it does allow you to stop the cycle going any further. Love does have a plan and a future in mind under this full Moon. You could be focussed on a person or an empty space. But it is your enhanced emotional awareness of your own needs or the part you play in all of this, which sets that plan in motion.

PISCES

Multiversal you has the keys to a multiplicity of potential now, Pisces. All accessed via the full Moon in your 12th. For your sign, this full Moon really is telling you to turn on, tune in and drop out for a while. And focus on what you need to know about all possible futures.

There’s a lot of interest in the multiverse right now. Consider this – if you are alive right now not just in this universe but in limitless ones, then all these other ‘You’s’ are an Akashic record of all knowledge and experience. Whatever it is you have ever dreamed of doing or experiencing, one of You is doing that. Somewhere. Right now.

If you have a problem or an issue, one of You has dealt with it and got the T-shirt. If you are now thinking, well, wouldn’t it be fine if I could just Zoom that version of me and ask for their help? The answer is tonight, you can. (You can at any time just that the connection is likely to be better tonight!).

Unplug if you are able. Grab your journal. If you are usually busy in the evening with family or your partner, you might want to consider setting your alarm to get up early on the 12th before anyone else so you won’t be disturbed. Above all, be open to the answers you receive. And if you don’t want to label the source of your information as another you in the multiverse you can call on what makes you feel most connected and comfortable. Your guides, ancestors, higher power, angels, God, universal wisdom. It doesn’t matter what you call it. Just your desire to know more.

So, what is it you do want to know? What steps to take to live your purpose? To heal your past? To uncover a truth? To attract what you want or to free yourself from a cycle or situation? The truth is out there and waiting for you to connect to it. Think of this process as typing your question into a giant multiversal search engine. It then connects you to the site – or source, of what holds the answer for you. This could be you in another dimension. It could be someone on the ‘other side’ or simply your own intuition downloading that much needed insight.

Do not judge what you are told. Above all, don’t deny or ignore it if what you are told isn’t quite what you expected. Write down all your thoughts and impressions and in the next two weeks, watch for what comes to pass and follow up if needed. Chances are the insights you receive will be validated in one way or another. No matter what you choose to call it – your imagination, inner guidance and psychic abilities are your best resource right now, Pisces. In this universe or any other.