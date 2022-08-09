Weekly General Astrology Overview August 8th 2022

You are more powerful than what you realise

Re-energise your intentions

Emerge from the shadows more vibrant than before!

The intense Venus in Cancer opposition Pluto in Capricorn transit this week can bring up all the emotional shade out of that negative paintbox if we let it. Sudden demonstrations of insecurity, control, jealousy, rejection, clinginess, drama, spiralling, meltdowns – you name it, it can happen. Rushing in and engulfing us like a storm ruining a sunny day.

The emotional ground we’re on can suddenly feel turbulent and uncertain. But we need to remember – we have the strength to contain our own responses. Even if the other party is losing theirs. Something we counted on may shift and transform. We see a side to someone we did not know existed. A sudden blow-up leaves us reeling. We need time to process if so.

Pluto has a strange energy. The hidden element of Pluto is that it is clean energy. Or it wants to be – that’s the transformational aspect of it. So, it brings things out of the shadows and in to the light. If you are shown something under this transit about someone – a side to them you did not know existed for instance, this may be a red flag and Pluto’s attempt to ‘out’ them – for your benefit.

We may see this occur at the top of the ‘establishment’ this week as this is what Capricorn rules. But this can also happen close to home due to Venus in Cancer. The genie is out of the bottle. Now – what do we do with all that power? Because we do have the power to act once we have examined the events. And we need to remember this if this transit delivers a personal Plutonic experience via someone who acts like they have all the power and control for instance. It may be time to take ours back if we have given it away and the Mars/Pluto trine on the 14th hands us those tools if we now need them.

Now, negativity – sashay away! Fabulizing Leo weather banishes those negativity blacks and greys. Along with this week’s full Moon of collective joy in inclusive Aquarius – a wonderful time to join in and get together with friends on the 12th, we have Venus arrive in Leo on the 11th. Like the sunshine after the storm has passed, this transit serves all the things we want and may have felt like we have been missing. Rom-com sparks, creativity, pleasure, sensuality, permission to be ourselves, child-like wonder, playfulness, holidays and hobbies. We don’t mind being the centre of attention – in fact, we crave it and know that’s where we belong.

Children, royalty, VIP’s as in celebrities and stars, feeling like one ourselves, how we showcase our talents and stand out – all these are ours to explore and enjoy. Venus in Leo says it’s no time to be shy or be a prisoner of false modesty either. And if someone earlier in the week was doing their level best to throw shade on all of this, like the card of The Sun in the Tarot, we step out and back into the light again. Renewed, re-empowered and re-energised by the truth of just how capable and in control of our right to receive joy and pleasure we are. If there are rewards on offer this week you’ve earned them. Even if they are as simple as allowing yourself the right to shine.

In a nutshell: Deep seated issues could surface, meltdowns occur and themes of control test our own abilities to stay with our power. The rewards for self-control in the face of someone losing theirs, see us exit the shade ready to shine even brighter than before.

Aug 9 2022 Venus in Cancer opposition Pluto in Capricorn (Cancer to Capricorn)

Aug 9 2022 Sun in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)

Aug 11 2022 Venus enters Leo (Leo)

Aug 11 2022 Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

Aug 11 2022 Mars in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

Aug 12 2022 Full Moon in Aquarius (Aquarius) (One degree from a square with Uranus)

Aug 14 2022 Sun in Leo opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 14 2022 Mars in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)