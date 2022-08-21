Weekly General Astrology Overview August 22 2022

Put a ring on it

It’s the facets that matter

Happy birthday to all Virgos out there! We enter Virgo weather now where we are reminded of the power of everyday magic. How our routines, habits, our work (paid/unpaid), what we do, think or fuel our bodies with – this includes that diet of thoughts, has a huge impact on all other areas.

Of course, all the Virgos out there already know this as it is second nature to them. Yes it is all small stuff but these are the building blocks of the bigger picture and make up the facets of our lives. This week’s new Moon in Virgo which appears on the 27th isn’t just marking the beginning of the freshly minted new cycle for the birthday sign. For all of us it is a call to attend to all the seemingly unimportant things that have a huge impact on our overall wellbeing. And to take care of the everyday full time occupation of living and living well if we have been neglecting this. Or overlooking just how important it is. For more on this see your New Moon in Virgo Moonscope for your sign.

There’s a fabulous, freegood deal on the table. A new dawn, a new day, a new life for all of us which should leave us feeling very good indeed. All promised by not just this new Moon but the Venus/Ceres conjunction in Leo on the 22nd. It is inviting all of us to create something for ourselves. Something beautiful and inspiring. What can you conceive of this week that makes you feel good? This is an invitation and an opportunity to have it. But may require us to really scrutinise what we have allowed into our lives which has the opposite effect. And now weed it out. Virgo is exceptionally good at looking at the details and determining this.

All the outer planets are now retrograde once Uranus joins the backwards shift in Taurus on the 24th. Although Mercury reaches Libra this week (26th), favouring discussions around duos, duets, double acts and creating that all important balance in our lives, it is now in retroshadow. So, take it this favours going back over any area we deep down know needs our attention.

Setting limits or saying no has the effect of actually releasing us and giving us freedom. As can working with what we have or within certain boundaries. Don’t be afraid to impose them either on yourself (that is true self love incidentally) or on others who have overstepped the mark or drain you this week.

The Venus/Saturn opposition on the 28th says put a ring on it. This can be working within our own circle of empowerment. Or insisting now someone makes good on their word. That lover for instance who keeps promising us the moon and stars but can’t turn up on time for that date. That ambivalent friendship we have come to dread because it leaves us cranky and drained. We may think it’s small stuff but it’s not. Attend to it this week and watch the bigger picture come back into focus for you.

In a nutshell: Virgo your superpower is your ability to see that the small stuff matters. And affects the bigger picture. You’re setting a shining example for us all as your birthday season begins. Diamonds have facets just like you. Set your sparkle this week.

Aug 22 2022 Mercury in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Aug 22 2022 Venus and Ceres conjunct in Leo (Leo)

Aug 23 2022 Sun enters Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 24 2022 Uranus stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus) – All outer planets retrograde

Aug 25 2022 Venus in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)

Aug 26 2022 Mercury enters Libra (Libra)

Aug 27 2022 New Moon in Virgo (Virgo)

Aug 27 2022 Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

Aug 27 2022 Sun in Virgo square Mars in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

Aug 28 2022 Venus in Leo opposition Saturn in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

Aug 28 2022 Ceres in Leo trine Chiron in Aries (Leo to Aries)