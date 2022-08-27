Weekly General Astrology August 29th 2022

Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 29th 2022

Find the balance in love

Return to what is unfinished

Let’s talk about those needs

As we head into September the retrograde weather continues to build. Next week we will see Mercury enter full fat retro in Libra. This week it remains in retro lite but those retro rules still apply. Revise. Revisit. Review. Reconnect. Reconcile. Anything with ‘re’ in front of it and this includes Return.

That idea that keeps on nagging us to act on or that area where we know we need to take affirmative action on also features this week. Mars set for a long term stay in Gemini due to yes, a retrograde which starts in October, this week sextiles retrograde Jupiter in Aries at the very start of the month. Gemini rules the conscious mind, our intellect, communications and ideas. Mars is all about action. It doesn’t sit around talking about it, it simply does. Jupiter sits in Mars’ ruling sign of Aries. It always wants to create opportunities for us to expand our experience. But we have to take action.

Procrastination is therefore no longer an option for us this week as we are pushed to have that conversation, pitch that idea, take the initiative, apply for that job or simply start or revise that project. Remember, this is a fine tuning, revision time not your launch window. But all this backwards planetary motion favours anything we have been putting off. Mars gives us the courage to say it and the confidence to do it.

Before Mercury’s U-turn, it will oppose Jupiter on the 3rd. This is a real ‘You/Me’ transit and could impact on any close connection be this your spouse or live-in boo or that key working partnership. What needs to be negotiated or said? A key conversation opens up a different dynamic. We are all asked to look for the sweet spot, the balance, the diplomatic solution or agreement. It’s not about one person having it all their own way but about balance, partnership and equality.

Agreements can be reached or partnerships renegotiated in a form that is fairer to all. Be open to what the other party needs from you. And also what you need from them. A new beginning in relationships is open to all this September. This week marks the start of creating it.

In a nutshell: We will no longer be able to resist the call to act on our ideas or have that conversation this week. By doing so, we can set in motion a whole new dynamic or partnership opportunity!

Sep 1 2022 Mars in Gemini sextile Jupiter in Aries (Gemini to Aries)

Sep 3 2022 Mercury in Libra opposition Jupiter in Aries (Libra to Aries)