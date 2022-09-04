Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 5th 2022

By our astrologer Elena

Venus’s arrival in Virgo is all about body worship. Yes, time to show the love across the entire mind, body, spirit spectrum. In the 2004 film Connie and Carla, Nia Vardalos (Connie) and Toni Collette (Carla) become drag queens to escape the mob. It’s basically a re-working of the classic Some Like It Hot which featured two men dressing as women. Fleeing Chicago, Connie and Carla land in body-obsessed LA. Dressing as men dressed as women alters their body image. Venus in Virgo tells us that trying to obtain unattainable or unrealistic Insta standards of beauty isn’t self-love or care. It’s the reverse in fact.

Venus in here allows us to love who we are and what we look like NOW. The more we truly love and support our bodies the better we feel about ourselves. We buy clothes for the body we have now – not the one we think we will have after we lose 20lbs. And we then feel great. We make great choices about what we fuel our bodies with no based on deprivation but simply opting for a different choice occasionally. And we enjoy how this makes us feel. We declutter our space and feel our energy rise. We avoid the energy drains. Above all, we love ourselves enough not to compare ourselves to others. Venus hands us creative ways to alter our habits – and how we see ourselves. Beautiful, unique and worth caring about. That’s a healthy perspective.

This week sees Mercury reverse into full retroactive mode in Libra on the 10th. It will reverse back into ruling sign of Virgo. Again, this allows us to make those adjustments to our work, our routine and habits which show we are placing our wellbeing at the top of our priority list.

The 10th also brings the Harvest Moon – the full Moon in Pisces. This is a highly sensitive and also intuition-triggering full Moon. It allows us to see clearly how what we have been doing – or alternatively, what we have been ignoring, has impacted on us. And allows us to either continue it if it supports us, or else make a new decision for our future. For more on this, see your Full Moon in Pisces Moonscope for your sign.

New values are awakened or fresh priorities established following the trine between the Sun in Virgo and Uranus in Taurus on the 11th. Birthday sign of Virgo could well find themselves seeking financial or work freedom. Travel could also feature. The upcoming year is going to bring you a golden opportunity and this week could pave the way for that. The rest of us could well decide to let go of any inner battles or outer pressure to be anything other than what we are right now. Even if we want to make changes, we make healthy choices in the way we achieve that. Remember – it’s better to be an original than a copy.

In a nutshell: Love that body! Are you constantly criticising how you look or comparing yourself to others? Making choices that don’t support your wellbeing? Make an inspired decision and head towards a little body worship this week.

Sep 5 2022 Venus enters Virgo (Virgo)

Sep 10 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Libra (Libra)

Sep 10 2022 Full Moon in Pisces (Pisces)

Sep 11 2022 Sun in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)