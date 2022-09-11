Weekly General Astrology September 12th 2022

Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 12th 2022

Find clarity

Embrace reality

Come from a place of love

Feeling lost? Vague? Unsure of the right decision to make? Adrift? Uncertain of where the boundaries are? This week banishes uncertaintly for us if we commit to getting organised and also don’t fall into the twin traps of denial or delusion.

We all have a reality check on the 16th where something is exposed. It’s a ‘The truth will set you free’ moment. But we have to be willing to embrace it. Of course, the planets never compel us. It’s always an invitation or opportunity no matter what the situation or outcome. It’s up to us whether or not we accept it or simply ignore it preferring simply to continue with the status quo even if actually, the status quo isn’t that great.

Venus in Virgo squares Mars in Gemini on the 16th. This is a high tensile aspect which asks whether holding something back or not taking action is doing us any good? It may be someone is over-the-line and the boundaries need to be re-set. Are you making excuses for someone at the expense of your own wellbeing?

The same day sees the Sun also in Virgo illuminate Neptune in Pisces. It pierces any remaining clouds of doubt in our minds. It banishes indecision and uncertainty. The choice or way forward is now clear and reality exposed. If we are just willing to accept it. Lucky for us, Mars give us the courage of our convictions while Venus in Virgo awakens our priorities to ourselves when it comes to what we need to do in our own best interests. Again, we have to be willing to accept the truth and then act on it.

Let’s talk second chances and returns as retrograde Mercury in Libra opposes retrograde Jupiter in Aries on the 18th. For some, an opportunity could return this week. Or something better than what we lost out on appears. For others, taking that step to realign our own interests or tackle a relationship issue pays off as we are able to forge a new beginning or fresh understanding. We can begin our world again or simply reboot love. The self-love kind is linked to our love of others – and the love we receive in return. Get the truth on love and act accordingly this week.

In a nutshell: That lost feeling or indecision is banished this week by a series of clarity-creating aspects which allow us to find our truth. It really does set us free. Provided we are willing to embrace it.

Sep 16 2022 Venus in Virgo square Mars in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

Sep 16 2022 Sun in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 18 2022 Retrograde Mercury in Libra opposition retrograde Jupiter in Aries (Libra to Aries)