Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 19th 2022 – Rebalance

Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 19th 2022

Return to innocence and love

Get a better balance

Libra season begins

Restore the balance in your life this week. Look closely at any area which is unfairly skewed or simply completely out-of-whack. This could be around time – the time you spend doing the things you have to do and whether this leaves you with any time for what you want to do. Your wellbeing – you continue with something you know does you no good. Be this your job or routine, your habits, or the people you hang with.

Then there’s love or lack thereof. Are you seen and heard by your significant other? Do you feel appreciated and valued by the people who surround you, be it family, friends, your partner, or those you work with or for? Or is your connection one-sided or simply focused more on pleasing one party as opposed to both of you? Course corrections and rebalancing in any area are open to us all this week whether it’s shifting our working lives, our priorities, or our relationships.

The Sun’s entry into Libra (23rd) marks the Autumn Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the Spring in the Southern. Night and day are equal. So, the call goes out to us all to bring balance into our lives in any area that needs it. But especially around relationships. Your relationships may be wonderful but perhaps you feel time poor and that you don’t spend enough of it with the ones you love. Or you may realise that being single is the imbalance you need to address.

Birthday sign Libra will continue to explore partnerships in all their forms up until May ‘23 and again, the experience that comes their way will bring that opposite energy they need, thanks to Jupiter. You begin your new cycle with Mercury retrograde in your sign which means reviewing and revising what you want for the coming year and deferring new beginnings until Mercury has cleared retro shadow next month. It meets the Sun also on the 23rd and re-enters its ruling sign of Virgo later the same day.

Therefore, the new Moon in Libra (25th) represents a reset around love rather than a new beginning. Especially for the Librans out there. We should look to the future of duets, double acts, and even duels. And when it comes to the latter, perhaps how to bring about a diplomatic solution or, if that is not possible, simply removing ourselves from the situation.

Libra’s ruling planet Venus remains in Virgo and, on the 24th, opposes Neptune in Pisces. Virgo is a sign that takes care of business and the details. This tells us it’s all very well to have a dream or fantasy around love. But we need to avoid being either unrealistic or simply avoiding the reality of what our relationship truly is. Yes, we all should have a set of standards but are they merely so high no one could possibly meet them? Or are we projecting qualities onto someone they simply don’t have? And then blaming them when they fail to live up to them?

This is real love juice. The kind that does us good. And the other party, for that matter. It balances us within so we can make good choices in the outer world about who, how, and what we allow into our lives. It offers a return to the love we dreamed about but for real. We feel cleansed, optimistic and with our innate innocence restored when relating if this has been damaged. You may have lost faith in the power of love due to someone’s hurtful actions in the past, but love has not lost faith in you. Need some healing love? Reconnect to the love within and join this week’s great rebalancing act. It’s a restorative process open to all.

In a nutshell: The Sun’s arrival into Libra marks the equinox – when day and night are equal. Time to bring back balance into our lives if something is askew. Especially when it comes to relating and our belief in love.

Sep 19 2022 Sun in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 20 2022 Venus in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

Sep 23 2022 Sun enters Libra (Libra)

Sep 23 2022 Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in Libra (Libra)

Sep 23 2022 Retrograde Mercury re-enters Virgo (Virgo)

Sep 23 2022 Ceres in Leo trine Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Leo to Sagittarius)

Sep 24 2022 Venus in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

Sep 25 2022 New Moon in Libra (Libra)