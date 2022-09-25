Weekly General Astrology Forecast September 26th 2022

How are you living your love?

You are what you think

Get ready for a break in the weather!

Get ready for a break in the weather. And as the lyrics to the song of the same title tell us: Where are we going and what are we going to do? You’ve got to live a little love a little and give a little too.

Ideally the retrograde weather which we all now get a break from this week, has handed all of us answers to those questions around where we are going and what we are going to do for our future. Inspired choices lead to decisions at the start of this week. And a shift in our focus within results in the change we want to see in the outside world. Time to get laser-precise with our intentions as Venus and retrograde Mercury meet in Virgo and trine Pluto in Capricorn across the 26th -27th.

Our thought processes evolve and suddenly we see alternatives. Take a moment to look back this week at all the problems or issues you have dealt with in the past. Did you really solve them in a practical, physical or material sense? Or did you simply change how you thought about them?

How are you living your love? The 26th also sees the Sun in Libra oppose retrograde Jupiter in Aries. This is the ‘live a little love a little and give a little too’ part of the break in the weather. This is autonomous us and us in relationships. Looking at who we bring to the table ahead of Venus’s Long Live Love arrival in its ruling sign on the 29th. Who we are if we want to be in a long term relationship has to be different to who we are if we are single. Something has to be let go of in order to have something else. If we try to hang on to the old us, it usually results in the relationship ending sooner or later.

Of course there is the opposite to that which is totally abdicating ourselves in order to keep someone happy. Hopefully you are neither. But if you need to talk about or simply have an inner dialogue with yourself over who you need to become in order to be with someone, then this week marks the start of healthy options as Ceres lands in Virgo on the 30th. This could also see many of us looking at the truth around the saying ‘You are what you eat’. And adding ‘what you think’ to that. As a result we may change what we fuel our bodies with be it ideas or food.

Venus makes the same opposition to Jupiter as the Sun on the 1st. And has us looking at what, who, where and how we attract. And having done so how we live out the love potential. Solutions and opportunities to live it large are on offer. Look to what or who is ‘opposite’ you or comes within reach this day. What’s the wild that’s on your mind to quote from the song again? Again, what we focus on we attract. So what appears tells you a lot about where your thoughts have been directed whether consciously or not.

We’ll all feel the weather change on the 2nd when Mercury is stationary direct in ruling Virgo. Just remember Mercury will take another three weeks to completely clear its retroshadow. So keep, the retro rules in place for now. But this week brings us the break we have been waiting for. Especially around how we live love.

In a nutshell: Love is meant to be lived. How we live it is in focus this week. As is what we think. If you need a diet of positivity in any area, this week offers exactly the change in perspective you’ve been waiting for.

Sep 26 2022 Venus in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 26 2022 Retrograde Mercury conjunct Venus in Virgo (Virgo)

Sep 26 2022 Sun in Libra opposition Jupiter in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Sep 27 2022 Mercury in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

Sep 28 2022 Mars in Gemini trine Saturn in Aquarius (Gemini to Aquarius)

Sep 29 2022 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

Sep 30 2022 Ceres enters Virgo (Virgo)

Oct 1 2022 Venus in Libra opposition Jupiter in Aries (Libra to Aries)

Oct 2 2022 Mercury stationary direct in Virgo (Virgo)