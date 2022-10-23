Weekly General Astrology Forecast October 24th 2022

WOW! A powerful eclipse offers a gateway to reclaim our power. The 25th delivers the new Moon in Scorpio and a partial solar eclipse. In-depth defining Scorpio this can be around our fears, of not being ‘good enough, capable enough, or powerful enough to take the reins of our own lives. This is a good time to take this very intense energy and feel empowered and whole. Does this new Moon also ask if you have been neglecting your sensual, sexual self lately? It’s about desire. Do you deny yourself liberation and sexual self-expression? Pleasure is also a spiritual practice and part of our human experience. Of course, this applies to desire in general, do you believe you are worthy of being fulfilled? If you feel confronted by a situation in which you usually feel powerless or less than, this eclipse can turn the tables. To succeed we need to accept and get curious about our shadow side.

This week also sees retrograde Jupiter return to its ancient ruling sign of Pisces for one final visit. It’s about our spiritual truth and so linked to our experience of being fully human. It’s time for us to put our pasts into perspective now. To look at our belief systems. Jupiter in here is especially good for creativity, our psychic skills and anything to do with healing or discovering our truth. For many of us, we will emerge with a different take on past events by the time Jupiter exits here at the end of the year. And in doing so be set free to true self-empowerment.

Mars makes a rare retrograde in Gemini this week. This is the sign of ideas, communication, what we say, and the internet. Mars backward can see us saying things in haste without regard for the consequences. It can have us getting all riled up over what someone else says or make us unduly defensive about our ideas and beliefs. We now need to choose our words with great care. And be mindful of how our message is being received.

Ideas and viewpoints are not who we are. We need to remember this during this very long and intense Mars retrograde. If we feel someone is wrong and the need to get into an argument with them over it, we need to step back and ask ourselves why? The sensitive souls amongst us may be extra sensitive now. And may feel hurt over something that is said when this was not the intention.

DO ask the other person for clarity. ‘When you said that I took it this way . . . ‘ is a better response than jumping to conclusions. Likewise, if someone holds an opposing viewpoint to yours, instead of heatedly telling them they are wrong, say ‘It’s interesting you see it that way. Can you elaborate for me?’.

As Gemini and Mercury rule the internet you may want to keep scrolling this week if you come across a post on-line you disagree with. Honestly, why waste your time and energy on what a total stranger thinks? Keyboard warriors just want attention. So why give it to them?

In our personal lives, let’s be extra kind and mindful with our words. That doesn’t mean we have to suck up anything hurtful said to us in return. Mars is all about boundaries. It’s the way we choose to say it that counts. Words matter now. Reach for the ones which empower and truly communicate what you feel.

Juno, asteroid of marriage, commitment and long term promises heads direct in Pisces this week. It’s a reminder for all of us that Happily Ever After needs conscious intention. Let’s not lose ourselves in a romantic fantasy about what long term love looks like. Love needs realness to be lasting.

In a nutshell: A powerful eclipse and new Moon in Scorpio put us back in touch with our sensual selves. This week sees Mars make a rare retrograde in Gemini sign of communication. Choose your words with care.

Oct 24 2022 Juno direct in Pisces (Pisces)

Oct 25 2022 New Moon in Scorpio – Partial Solar Eclipse (Scorpio)

Oct 27 2022 Mercury in Libra trine Mars in Gemini (Libra to Gemini)

Oct 27 2022 Mercury in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

Oct 28 2022 Retrograde Jupiter re-enters Pisces (Pisces)

Oct 29 2022 Mercury enters Scorpio (Scorpio)

Oct 30 2022 Mars stationary retrograde in Gemini (Gemini)