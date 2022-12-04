MONTHLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST DECEMBER 2022

Plan for achievement

Celebrate the old and embrace the new

Happy birthday, Capricorn!

Watch for restrictions, closures, delays and cancellations if travelling this solstice season. Many of you are and it is only wise to warn you we remain in mutable (changeable) weather. We have hard squares occurring between the Sun and other planets moving through mutable Sagittarius to Neptune (direct from the 4th), in mutable Pisces. Plus Mercury enters retroshadow in Capricorn from Dec 12 and retrogrades in here on the 29th. So, count the New Year period in as well when it comes to retrograde caution.

Intense feelings may surface and we may feel the overwhelming need to say what is on our minds on the 8th when the full Moon in Gemini falls conjunct retrograde Mars. Just know that there may be no taking back what we say under it. So do choose your words carefully. At its best, we can clear the air, wrap up discussions and sell in our ideas. This is the time to bring projects and plans to a stage of completion. Not only because it is the end of the year but ahead of Mercury’s (which rules Gemini), retrograde.

This full Moon is known as the Cold Moon but its proximity to Mars means tempers can run hot. At its most volatile, we can however find ourselves embroiled in less-than-festive arguments. Yes, sometimes things need to be said. This full Moon asks us to not say them in haste or anger. To maintain our cool. More in your Full Moon in Gemini Moonscope.

Ready to party, Capricorn? Venus enters your sign on December 10 switching the focus from mutable to cardinal energy. It brings the capacity to appreciate all we have to offer, enhances our public persona and for the upcoming birthday sign, a time to spoil yourselves and upgrade that look or image. You are set to attract now.

Jupiter returns to Aries on December 20 where it will now remain until May 2023. For all of us this is now about our look, face, profile, appearance and image. Ceres is also on the move, arriving in the sign of balance, Libra on the 19th. Ceres is all about the new deal, the compromise, the balancing act. So it sits well in the sign of relationships, balance, diplomacy and equilibrium. Any misunderstandings can no be resolved ahead of the year pivoting and a new cycle beginning. Craft your compromise now and put it on the table.

2022 is almost over. Time to look back at what we achieved, what changed and to set our ambitions for 2023. The 21st sees the Sun enter Capricorn and marks the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of summer in the Southern. Traditionally in pagan traditions this is Yule or Midwinter. And as well as bringing Christmas for the Christian religion, it also coincides with Hanukkha – the Festival of Lights, in the Jewish religion which began at sundown on the 18th. So, for many people of diverse beliefs, this has always been an important point in the year to celebrate.

Capricorn, your fresh cycle officially begins with the new Supermoon in your sign on December 23rd. New supermoons are what I like to call ‘secret’ supermoons because unlike full supermoons, we cannot see them. But that doesn’t mean that their potential is lessened. Everyone, birthday sign in particular, it’s time to think about those ambitions and what you want to achieve in the coming year. But with Mercury retrograde in Capricorn from the 29th, this is time to plan and prepare.

Capricorn – next year Pluto leaves your sign for a time while Saturn your ruler, enters Pisces and your 3rd. You’re also set to benefit from Jupiter’s arrival in your fabulizing 5th, bigging up love and attraction. All signs – see your 2023 Yearly Forecast as well as your Lucky Jupiter Forecast for what’s in store. Happy Solstice and Happy New Year.

In a nutshell: As ‘22 draws to a close, it’s time to celebrate all we have attained or achieved. And to make our plans for the next stage of our journey in ‘23. Birthday sign Capricorn – the new Supermoon in your sign marks an early start to the New Year!

Dec 1 2022 Venus in Sagittarius opposition Mars in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Dec 2 2022 Mercury in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 2 2022 Venus in Sagittarius sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

Dec 4 2022 Neptune stationary direct in Pisces (Pisces)

Dec 4 2022 Venus in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 5 2022 Mercury conjunct the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 6 2022 Mercury in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 6 2022 Mercury enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 8 2022 Full Moon in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 8 2022 Full Moon conjunct Mars in Gemini (Gemini)

Dec 8 2022 Sun in Sagittarius opposition Mars in Gemini (Sagittarius to Gemini)

Dec 9 2022 Venus conjunct the Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 9 2022 Venus in Sagittarius square Jupiter in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 10 2022 Venus enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 12 2022 Sun in Sagittarius sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

Dec 12 2022 Mercury retroshadow begins in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 14 2022 Sun in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 17 2022 Mercury in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Dec 19 2022 Sun conjunct Galactic Centre in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

Dec 19 2022 Ceres enters Libra (Libra)

Dec 20 2022 Jupiter enters Aries (Aries)

Dec 21 2022 Sun enters Capricorn – Winter Solstice Northern Hemisphere, Summer in Southern (Capricorn)

Dec 22 2022 Sun in Capricorn square Jupiter in Aries (Capricorn to Aries)

Dec 22 2022 Venus in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)

Dec 23 2022 New Supermoon in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 24 2022 Chiron direct in Aries (Aries)

Dec 25 2022 Mercury in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Dec 27 2022 Juno and Neptune conjunct in Pisces (Pisces)

Dec 28 2022 Venus in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

Dec 29 2022 Mercury stationary retrograde in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 29 2022 Mercury and Venus conjunct in Capricorn (Capricorn)