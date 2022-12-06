Full Moon in Gemini Moonscope December 8 2022 – Unleashed Emotions

Full Moon in Gemini Moonscope December 8 2022

December’s full Moon – known as the Cold Moon, falls conjunct retrograde Mars in Gemini. So despite the name, heated emotions can arise under this full Moon. It can make us over-sensitive, react without thinking, and generally feel Grinch-like instead of embracing the jingle, jingle, goodwill vibe.

We may experience hurt over someone’s actions where none were meant. Gemini rules what we say and also translation. So, think lost in translation. We all must be mindful of how we interpret what is said before we embark on a heated exchange. And even if strong words need to be used – Mars does rule our boundaries. We need to take the emotion out of what we say and stick to the facts rather than the heat. However, this Moon can also show us when we need to stop being on the defense too. Your warrior soul can safely put down the sword and get jolly instead. And know it’s safe to do so.

Aries

The Full Moon has a massive impact on you as it’s right next to your ruler Mars. If you look up, you’ll likely get a fabulous view of Mars as it snuggles into the Full Moon. Expect huge emotions to surface, especially if there’s unfinished emotional business.

Time for a change? Your adventurous and spontaneous nature tells you it is. But you may need to improve your usual confidence when initiating this. Of course, it’s all down to your ruler being backwards-facing and forced to get touchy-feely due to being overshadowed by this bright shining light. Rather than talking up a good game, look at how you are communicating on an emotional level. One that transcends words.

Changing the words you choose is a powerful, pro-active choice you can make under this full Moon. Emotional language barriers between you and someone else disappear. Yes, this takes stillness, skill, and also the ability to listen. And to honestly desire communication and connection rather than ego-driven wanting to be right.

You are not shy about speaking your fearless mind, but take time to delve into other’s feelings. You could strike up a passionate conversation from the past. Just make sure no one takes advantage of your generous soul.

Taurus

Righteous indignation could easily follow under the full Moon in your 2nd if you feel you have been ignored or taken advantage of, Taurus. But honestly, you do have to step back and ask yourself if all that red rag to a bull outrage is really worth it?

All that heat and steam generated could better be directed towards what supports your self-worth rather than wasted defending yourself or your standpoint to someone who honestly may not be worth further investment of your time, love or any other resource.

Sometimes victory consists of simply staying silent or walking away. No, that does not make you a sucker or a push-over. What it does make you is in control. And in a position to protect what’s valuable and priceless to you.

Watch for emotional spending under this full Moon. What gap is it intended to fill? And if you do buy something, do look closely at the real cost. You’re worth more than saddling yourself with money worries over paying it back, Taurus.

Gemini

The Full Moon in GEMINI fills you with passion and intensity. It is your Moon and this one hugs Mars (retro), the Planet of action, passion, fire, and war! Whatever emotions you’ve been holding onto surge to the surface. You will speak your mind. You might also find yourself talking about a situation that bothered you in the past.

It’s time to look at your capacity to receive love. The full Moon in your sign is a soul connection searchlight. And conjunct Mars, it increases your desire to be in the cosmic flow.

True compatibility in all our relationships is a two-way street, of equalish giving and receiving. One connection may be in focus which may trigger intense feelings.

Are your friendships equal? Are your workmates doing their bit? Or is there a shortfall where one gives, and the other is content to sit back and take without equal return?

Expect this full Moon to show where the love is flowing; if so, you’ll give passionately and let down barriers to receiving. But if it’s blocked or someone is a love Scrooge, you won’t shy away from confronting this.

Think back to this full Moon last year. You are now at the next stage of the same themes that arose back then. Remember, our ability to receive love begins with self-love. Fire up your capacity to give to yourself, first and foremost.

Cancer

In your stillness lies your truth. This full Moon wants you to slow down so you can relink to your insight. Or simply stop the static that rushing creates so you can tune in to that wisdom station that broadcasts 24/7.

Yes, full Moons are always a big deal for you. This one asks you to unplug, retreat and recharge and if you are seeking answers, to quiet the background screech of social media, and hurly bury living for a while as intuition always whispers.

Your tools for truth can be your own impeccable gut feeling, your insight, or simply linking all the signals and clues via higher wisdom. You may use journaling, the Tarot, astrology or even consult a psychic reader in order to bring that bigger picture into focus.

Mars in orb of this full Moon gives you the determination to get to the truth and courage to face it if needed. But don’t allow it to lead you to jump to premature conclusions, Cancer. Just like you shouldn’t give in to Mars telling you there’s no need to stop now, you can rest later. That’s a broadcast that needs a channel change.

Follow the impulse towards silence and serenity. From that, you’ll learn the wisdom what you need to hear.

Leo

Drama llamas? Avoid! The full Moon’s proximity to Mars tells you to RSVP no thanks if that invite involves attention vampires that create scenes. You require love, affection, and trust this Moon.

The same goes for venturing into iffy parts of town, or social events you get a bad vibe about. I’m not saying you must stay home with pizza and 2 seasons of ‘The White Lotus’ or ‘Firefly Lane’; choose wisely.

Why? Because fiery Mars, snuggling the Moon, has a strange kind of heat that can turn a dream team into a scream team. All our emotions are raw, especially when it comes to our opinions.

You might want to be a leader now, but Neptune is asking you to be a visionary first, and avoid being distracted by gossip. Your dreams are within your reach as long as you keep your focus. Let this Moon show you who you want to join forces with.

Virgo

Vibrant Virgo, you gotta get it done under this full Moon. You’re ready to step up and power on through any challenge. Bringing your brillance and best game. Competition? Because of this full Moon’s proximity to Mars you’ll welcome it.

Go for that pitch, that interview process and embrace that hot need to succeed. However, if the odds are skewed or someone is making you compete for say, their love and attention – that’s a big no no for you.

Mars’s influence adds straight talk and getting to the point. You cut to the chase now and aren’t interested in being deflected or in anyone who doesn’t appreciate you saying it how it is.

Call this a high-stakes game of truth or consequences, Virgo. You intend to keep your word, so you’ll have no hesitation in calling someone out if they fail to keep theirs.

This full Moon is excellent for bringing a career matter to a head. There’s likely to be a discussion around recognition. Avoid getting into overheated arguments, especially with anyone in an authority role. Let others lose their cool while you reap the benefits!

Libra

Free the quest within! Where does that wild heart want you to take you, Libra? You feel the desire for something bigger and more freeing. An experience of wild and wilful yearning that answers the call out to passion. Thanks to a full Moon in your 9th conjunct Mars, your soul is broadcasting advventure.

Time to take a fearless step into the unknown. If you encounter dragons there – you’ll just tame them and ride on their back. You don’t want to hear no go or no way. Dream downers get left far behind as you move forward with a purpose.

Travel, designing a vision, dreaming and places far far away cast their allure. And you answer. Run with wolves, towards the unknown.

Even if this full Moon finds you on your sofa, travelling in your mind or via the Discovery channel, do use its energy to plan to leave that comfort zone SOON. Don’t settle for a bit of experience or a life half lived, Libra. Not when you can go out and seek the whole shebang.

Scorpio

This full Moon doesn’t call you to feel the fear (and do it anyway), but to run towards it, embrace it and integrate into your soul. Your strength and perceived flaws or fears around not being ‘good enough’ can be transformed into shining soul armour.

This full Moon appears in the house where Mars, your ancient ruler, is retrograde. Over-reactions are possible. You may feel threatened, someone may hit an emotional sore spot with you, or your insecurities run round on steroids.

You end up focussing on the worst that can happen rather than keeping things in perspective or seeking a way out. So please, try to keep things in proportion.

What is your biggest fear? Instead of pushing it aside, face it head on. Invite it in—dialogue with it via journaling and meditation. Get CURIOUS rather than fearful.

It has a story to tell you. Try seeing your fear as a person. How did it come about? What happened to make it this way or take such a powerful position in your psyche? If you need professional support with this process seek it out now. You will be amazed at how something as simple as a conversation with fear transforms it into something deeper, more profound and no longer holds you back.

Sagittarius

Love or something not like it could have a hold on you this full Moon season, Sag. It’s hot or not, passions get stirred up or lack of them becomes apparent. Settling? No way. Hiding those true feelings? Impossible.

On the look out for love? Do be aware that what flares fastest can fizzle out just as quickly. Go for the slow burn – or be prepared to wait for it to ignite if you have just started to see someone new.

Yes, flings can be flung in a wild, reckless, untamed, free-spirited way that can see you throw caution and clothes to the wind. Enjoy every second but bear in mind that long term actions speak louder than passionate words in the moment!

Your spouse, long term lover, mentor, business partner, bestie, collaborator – past, present or future, can be who this full Moon searches out. The passion, the haste, the fire and the fuel are from Mars retro.

So, when it comes to love or something not like it – its opposite in fact, this includes that rival, frenemy, a revelation arrives. There’s an ancient saying: Bless my enemy as they are the agent of my transformation.

Even someone you can’t stand has something to teach you about loving yourself. You don’t have to forgive or forget. Just find the lesson because if you have strong feelings, there is one. Look at what someone opposite you is telling you about love, how you love or its future.

Capricorn

Rev it up! There’s no escaping the fact health and wellbeing matters may dominate under this full Moon conjunct Mars in the 6th.

Mars fuels you up and can see you crushing those To Do tasks. You’ve action to burn and energy to spare. Or have you, Capricorn? The trick is to pace yourself and don’t ignore the warning light on that energy dashboard telling you that you need to switch off and fuel up again for a while. And whatever you do, pace yourself. Yes, you may feel you can speed through things but this is when mistakes get made an accidents occur. Yes, you are supported by having Mercury and Venus in your sign now (you are going to win that argument!) so work from a place of love.

Yes, you want to get things done and dusted. Especially as you are now just weeks away from breathtaking new beginnings and fresh starts. But breaking down just before you reach the finish line isn’t what you need now. If your body or even your soul tells you it’s time for a pit stop – take one, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Let go to let flow under this full Moon in your fabulizing 5th. Mars adds the heat usually missing here. 2023 is about to bring you a one-in-a-lifetime cycle of pure alchemy and powerful transformation. It’s about the release and surrender. And getting out of your own way if you have been unconsciously doing just that.

Mars puts you in more mood. Combined with this full Moon showing you where maybe something lacks fire and true heart-starting passion. Maybe you’ve unconsciously created this simply by settling for less. If so, that’s what you need to let go of.

This Moon along with Mars shows you what is worth holding on to and pursuing. And what is lacking. The latter you will pursue in ’23 like a passion seeking missile. This week brings you choices – release into effortless attraction or cling on to what’s flatlined out of fear there is nothing better out there.

Take a fearless approach and do not get in the way of what wants to emerge for you. A new love, a new path, relationship, opportunity, growth cycle or way to shine and stand out. To activate this – just let go of cares or what others may think and jump in. Let the river catch you up and take you where you need to go next.

Pisces

Magical Pisces, The huge mutable moonlight hits the Moon’s ruling 4th on your chart. Mars doesn’t do all that feeling stuff. It’s about the action, the leadership, the call to protection. Don’t take the latter too far under this full Moon. You are extra sensitive under it and may become defensive when actually – there’s no need. Over reactions are possible. From either you, those you live with or family members. To avoid the fuzzyness step into your natural empathy and intuition.

It might be that putting out emotional fires see’s you feeling that nobody can be relied upon to do their share, and it all falls to you. If this is the case, stop for a moment and consider whether you have asked others clearly for what you need.

Are you carrying around the thinking that unless you do it, it won’t get done properly? If so, consider that you’re not only denying them the chance to help you but also the chance to succeed. Or are you putting up emotional walls and, when asked if anything is wrong snapping out a ‘I’m fine!’ – when you are clearly in need of help?

Show your strength and your vulnerability by sharing your emotional truth and, most importantly, asking for help if you need it. You don’t have to be all things to all people, Pisces. And you can be there for yourself as well as for others. Here’s a tip: People love to know they are needed. What you take to be an unwillingness to help you could just mask hurt feelings that you don’t need them. Explore that duality under this full Moon.