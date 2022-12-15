Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 12th 2022 – Your Choice

Weekly General Astrology Forecast December 12th 2022

Gain a fresh perspective on your journey

Time to see yourself as glorious

It’s your choice!

This week shows us we can choose our mindset. And in choosing it, we see the world (and ourselves) very differently. So, choose the positive and eliminate the negative and practice mindfulness when it comes to this.

Of course, it’s unrealistic woo woo to expect all of us to pretend we don’t have issues or have challenges in our lives. Or to suggest if we do we have someone ‘attracted’ these circumstances with out ‘negative’ thinking. That’s all nonsense as well as unfounded. I’m talking about taking some time this week to use the available astral energy to focus on gratitude, self-congratulation, our courage and contentment with what we have. To celebrate our victories – no matter how small they will be in the run-up to 2023.

Above all, don’t compare your journey to other people’s. Or buy in to the belief that your achievements aren’t as important as others. The Sun’s magnificent sextile to Saturn in Aquarius on the 12th is all about seeing ourselves as bigger and our progress this year as impactful. Stand up for your soul worth and ditch any unworthy comparisons. See yourself as a successful human being – thank you, Derek Zoolander!

The 12th also sees Mercury enter retroshadow phase in Capricorn. Again, this is about slowing down to appreciate our achievements and planning for our next stage rather than continuing to strive. If we are too focussed on the future, we miss the magic of the here and now. And if we don’t take time out to appreciate how far we’ve come we diminish our efforts and get caught in a cycle of never being enough, achieving enough. Or gift to ourselves as we enter the festive season, should be of a different perspective. Go us!

The trine between Mercury and Uranus in Taurus on the 17th speaks of a new view on our lives. But one of celebration and contentment instead of dissatisfaction and striving. We see ourselves as glorious. So, practice this as much as you can. It’s your choice how you see your magnificent journey this week.

In a nutshell: Glorious soul – if you don’t see yourself as exactly that – who will? This week asks us to shift our perspectives into positive and thankfulness as to how far we’ve come. So, celebrate your achievements – no matter how small.

Dec 12 2022 Sun in Sagittarius sextile Saturn in Aquarius (Sagittarius to Aquarius)

Dec 12 2022 Mercury retroshadow begins in Capricorn (Capricorn)

Dec 14 2022 Sun in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

Dec 17 2022 Mercury in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus (Capricorn to Taurus)