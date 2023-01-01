Your Yearly Astrology Overview 2023 – Part 1: Pluto Cleans House

It just seems that the forecasts for the past few years have all had themes such as ‘Once in a lifetime transit’ or ‘This has not occurred for hundreds of years’. Especially since the meeting between Jupiter, Saturn, Ceres and Pluto which occurred in January 2020. Since then we’ve had Jupiter and Neptune both meet in their ruling sign of Pisces – something that can only happen once every 160+ years. And the collision of Uranus and the North Node in Taurus – again, an event which last occurred in 1855. Rare, special, soul-shaking – we won’t experience them again in our lifetimes.

2023 continues the trend of the exceptional, redefining themes the cosmos is intent on us adding to our experiences in this incarnation. We have more events which none of us will have ever experienced before which are set to trigger major changes in how we view ourselves as individuals within the collective, which show us the importance of people power and which can bring about us totally redefining our ideas around what is important to us both personally and more crucially, as inhabitants of this wondrous blue planet.

We are guardians and caretakers of ourselves, each other and our world. We are all on this journey together. This year will show us if we allow it to, how important each and everyone of us is when it comes to how ourstory unfolds from here on in. Ready to play your part? Because you have a role whether you know it or not.

Pale. Male. Stale. Funny how history – literally – his-story, the white, make, cis-gendered version of how the world should be or has been, has dominated. Sorry, but your time is up as ourstory – a much more inclusive one, will colour the future. Pluto is finishing up its work shaking the smug 0.1% out of their towers of power this year. Pluto wants everyone to ‘come clean’ in the end. Of course there will be fallout. And the few who have enjoyed more than their fair share at the expense of the many, aren’t likely to go without a fight. When someone feels their control is being taken away, they usually redouble their efforts to hang on to it.

Pluto has other ideas. To work with Pluto you must keep your energy ‘clean’ – think Chernobyl level fallout if you don’t. Pluto loves an ‘outing’. So, anyone in a position of power who has abused this is likely to find themselves with no place to hide. And toppled like Humpty Dumpty in the process as Pluto moves to 29 degrees of Capricorn – what is called an ‘anaretic’ degree on February 11, 2023. The anaretic degrees are when the planetary energy is at its most powerful. Think back to 2008 when Pluto first entered Capricorn and you may get some idea of what this will bring.

Do the Hustle!

Pluto entered Capricorn for the first time in 248 years on January 27, 2008. The move to anaretic Sagittarius and its incursion into Capricorn triggered the Global Financial Crisis – think ‘power’ money. History could repeat but the trigger could well come from another ‘power’ sector. Another meltdown, Pluto style.

Pluto gets its hustle on and this will impact on the markets and that big business hustle. It also gets its hustle on as it will enter Aquarius – sign of the entrepreneur and technology, on March 23rd, 2022. Then hustle itself back into Capricorn for one final revisit on June 11 before powering forward and leaving Capricorn behind for another 248 years on January 21, 2024.

Power to the People

Pluto now takes the power – and put it where it belongs. Snatching it from the hands of the few and placing in it the hands of the many. Collectively we will be awakened to our ability to reshape our world. It’s the message of the masses and not just the few. It’s inclusive as it says everyone has the right to be heard.

Expect a re-distribution of power, revolutions in technology, political parties, a rebirth of the union movement, more inclusivity and diversity at the top, ideas such as universal income and healthcare gaining traction, people power and sharing. LGBTQ+ rights continue to gain ground.

People will demand more accountability from the people and the structures in which they have previously placed their trust. And if these are found to be lacking they will be replaced by new ones. Old systems will make way for new. Whenever Pluto changes signs we always see the end of one cycle or way of doing things, give way to the new. And there is always a transition phase which is what 2023 will be for us. It may take until 2024 when Pluto has finished its transit of Capricorn and returned to Aquarius, for us to really be able to see the shining new world beginning to emerge.

This will be an exciting, unpredictable yet ultimately freedom creating cycle which again, none of us have lived through or experienced in the past. It will show us one person when aligned with others, can change the world. Our industry and those we have turned to for advice in the past may transform. As could our money and career. The identities of nations and corporations may change and be reborn. Aquarius is the house of the future and it reminds us we’re all headed in that direction. This is Ourstory – from here on in.

For more on what the shift of Pluto into Aquarius means for your sign, see your personal yearly forecast. March 2023 brings us two major events. As well as Pluto’s arrival in Aquarius, Saturn will move from Aquarius into Pisces on March 7. It’s been 29 years since the ringed planet ventured into the sign where boundaries no longer have meaning. And I’ll be discussing what putting a ring around those dreams means for us in Part 2.