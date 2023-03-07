Monthly General Astrology Forecast March 2023

Harness momentum

People power fuels the Now Age

Set yourself a quest to aim for!

Aside from Ceres, all the major planets including Pluto are direct this month giving us the forward momentum we need to embrace the Now Age of Aquarius.

Yes, it’s finally here. This is one of the biggest months astrologically of 2023. When Pluto moves into Aquarius bringing us the Now Age and Power to the People (23rd). The balance of power shifts from the few to the many over the coming years. Our own goals become infused with powerful intent. Friendships and groups take on a new significance and send our lives down unimaginable pathways.

Rare and special events provide all of us with can-do impulsion and daring. For all of us, we have ignition when it comes to making our desires happen. Best of all, actions are grounded. We dream big but act in an ordered, practical way thanks to the arrival of Saturn in Pisces (7th). This same day brings a full Moon in Pisces’ opposite sign of Virgo. The sign of the crystal thinking, perfecting pragmatist. It shows us what has its foundations in bedrock. And also what is just built on sand. This could be an interesting day not just for the practical insights we receive on a personal level when it comes to goal attainment, but for the markets and determining what is real and valuable, and what is simply wishful thinking. This full Moon is known as the Plough Moon, Lenten Moon or Chaste Moon.

Our inner daring and fierce, bold core is ignited by a series of conjunctions in Aries between Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Chiron. We want to see what we can get away with. Where that envelope can be pushed. Just where the boundaries for the Now Age are now drawn. We may find ourselves guided by impulse and fuelled by intuition which asks us what will happen if we try? And what have we got to lose? Jupiter rules luck and the best dates are the 2nd (Venus and Jupiter conjunct), and the 12th – Jupiter and Chiron conjunct. An event which has not occurred in Aries for over 50 years!

This is a heart-starting moment for all of us when we can shrug off the constraints of what we feel we should do, and act from a higher purpose and soul intent instead. The meetings between the Sun and Neptune in Pisces (15th), Mercury and Neptune (16th) and the Sun and Mercury (17th) bring us that higher perspective and show us the path we should be taking.

Mercury arrives in Aries (19th) just ahead of the Sun (20th). This is the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of the Astrological New Year. Aries is ruled by Mars – planet of courage and primal creativity. That’s what we can all harness now. Two cards in the Tarot associated with Aries are the Emperor and in the minor arcana, the Three of Wands which depicts ships setting sail. In mythology Aries is linked to Ares, God of War but also to Jason of Jason and the Argonauts and the Golden Fleece.

So, as the first of two Aries new Moons appears in this sign on the 21st – just two days before Pluto’s arrival in Aquarius, see yourself as embarking upon an epic quest. Just who is your crew on this adventure? Your friends, contacts, team spirit? More may be joining you but the new Moon tells you to gather your determination, pride and passion, and set sail towards that goal! More on your mythic quest in your New Moon in Aries Moonscope – 1 of 2.

We are all poised on an intense period of personal and collective growth. And we grow by the actions we take. The choices we make, what we set in motion is like water for the soul. Venus moves into its ruling sign of Taurus on March 16 and meets Uranus (ruler of Aries) on the 30th. Watch how events reflect our values and values fuel our actions. What do we value the most? Have our values been misplaced? Pluto in Aquarius is about to show us this. And redistribute what has been hoarded unfairly. Or over-valued over what is actually priceless. What we need to value as individuals, is having a path and a purpose to follow. The golden fleece we wish to attain. March begins our quest.

In a nutshell: Tap into all the outrageous courage and daring your soul possesses. Strike out on a brand new path. March sees Saturn and Pluto change signs and the start of the Astrological New Year. If you can dream it, and dare to try, you can do it now!

ALL MAJOR PLANETS DIRECT

2 Mar 2023 Mercury conjunct Saturn in Aquarius (Aquarius)

2 Mar 2023 Mercury enters Pisces (Pisces)

2 Mar 2023 Venus conjunct Jupiter in Aries (Aries)

3 Mar 2023 Venus conjunct Chiron in Aries (Aries)

7 Mar 2023 Saturn enters Pisces (Pisces)

7 Mar 2023 Waxing Full Moon in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

7 Mar 2023 Full Moon in Virgo (Virgo)

11 Mar 2023 Venus in Aries sextile Mars in Gemini (Aries to Gemini)

11 Mar 2023 Mercury in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

11 Mar 2023 Vesta conjunct Chiron in Aries (Aries)

12 Mar 2023 Jupiter Conjunct Chiron in Aries (Aries)

12 Mar 2023 Juno enters Taurus (Taurus)

13 Mar 2023 Vesta conjunct Jupiter in Aries (Aries)

14 Mar 2023 Mars in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces (Gemini to Pisces)

15 Mar 2023 Sun conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

16 Mar 2023 Mercury conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

16 Mar 2023 Sun in Pisces square Mars in Gemini (Pisces to Gemini)

16 Mar 2023 Venus in Aries square Pluto in Capricorn (Aries to Capricorn)

16 Mar 2023 Venus enters Taurus (Taurus)

17 Mar 2023 Mercury in Pisces square Mars in Gemini (Pisces to Gemini)

17 Mar 2023 Sun conjunct Mercury in Pisces (Pisces)

17 Mar 2023 Venus in Taurus sextile Saturn in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

18 Mar 2023 Mercury in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

19 Mar 2023 Mercury enters Aries (Aries)

19 Mar 2023 Mercury in Aries opposition Ceres in Libra (Aries to Libra)

20 Mar 2023 Sun in Pisces sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Pisces to Capricorn)

20 Mar 2023 Sun enters Aries (Aries)

20 Mar 2023 Sun in Aries opposition Ceres in Libra (Aries to Libra)

21 Mar 2023 New Moon in Aries (Aries)

22 Mar 2023 Venus and Juno conjunct in Taurus (Taurus)

22 Mar 2023 Retrograde Ceres re-enters Virgo (Virgo)

23 Mar 2023 Pluto enters Aquarius (Aquarius)

25 Mar 2023 Mars enters Cancer (Cancer)

26 Mar 2023 Mercury conjunct Chiron in Aries (Aries)

28 Mar 2023 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Aries (Aries)

30 Mar 2023 Mars in Cancer trine Saturn in Pisces (Cancer to Pisces)

30 Mar 2023 Venus and Uranus conjunct in Taurus (Taurus)