Weekly General Astrology Forecast June 5th 2023

Channel your inner deity

Claim your right to shine

Love your way!

Our divine right to shine and how we choose to express ourselves is activated by the arrival of Venus in show-stopping and regal Leo this week. It’s time for all of us to celebrate our uniqueness. And to embrace the truth that we deserve to be adored just the way we are. With nothing added or no filters needed.

Do you believe you are enough? Yes, of course knowing we are doesn’t mean we stop wanting to become the most fabulized versions of ourselves. But it is about that certainty that we don’t have to go to extremes or emulate others to receive the love and attention we deserve as our birthright. By all means indulge yourself in a Fab Five makeover. But just know the raw material you are working with is already a masterpiece.

Venus is set for a long stay in Leo due to the fact it will make a rare retrograde in here. As Pluto moves back into Capricorn this week (11th), when it comes down to expressing how we see ourselves, we can do a lot worse than capture the essence of ancient and traditional archetypes of beauty and power. Archetypal energy is gender-neutral and has been with us ever since we came into consciousness. When we channel it, we begin to live mythic, totally authentic lives infused with power and beauty. How does that sound?

One good example of this we can see in the collective is Beyonce’s channelling of the Yoruba deity Oshun at the Grammy’s and also in her video Hold Up. Now, I am not advocating cultural appropriation or that you copy Queen Bey. For one thing, acrchtypal energy is universal and transcends culture. And also, well, this is all about YOUR way of shining and showing the universal All That Attracts, you are ready to be adored and receive. Do it your way. But perhaps with a touch of putting a new spin on the timeless.

Explore this with warrior playfulness. It’s your take and your mythic brand you can create now. Oshun rules fertility and Leo is the sign which rules conception, babies and children. This includes conceiving of a new version of ourselves. And giving birth to our own creativity and willingness to receive.

The key alignment between Ceres in Virgo and Neptune in Pisces (11th) tells us that finding this outlet is actually good for us. Wellbeing flows from following inspiration and allowing it full expression.

Mercury’s arrival in its ruling sign of Gemini hands us new tools with which to do this. Acting on our ideas opens up new avenues of opportunity for all of us. We all have a gorgeous duality within us. But chances are we focus on just one side of this. This week calls on us to give the other, more silent half of ourselves, an equal voice and right to be seen and heard.

Can there be a less-than-ideal angle between the two pleasure seeking planets – Venus and Jupiter? Both want us to experience the good things of life. The square which occurs between Venus in Leo and Jupiter in Taurus also on the 11th tells us we make have to make an extra push or effort to assert our rights to shine and be seen. This may ask us to put ourselves out there with courage. And also to take a stand on our own behalf. To dare to stand out in other words. And to no longer be willing to remain quiet and unacknowledged. This week asks us all to show the world that we love and value ourselves too much to be content with remaining unremarkable. Become your own legend in your own way with Venus this week!

In a nutshell: We are all unique, remarkable, shining beings. Venus’s arrival in Leo asks us how we are showcasing and celebrating that? Be a star on earth by finding your best way to express your inner magnificence. And yes, that means revelling in your fearless glory!

5 Jun 2023 Venus enters Leo (Leo)

5 Jun 2023 Venus in Leo opposition Pluto in Aquarius (Leo to Aquarius)

9 Jun 2023 Mercury in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

10 Jun 2023 Ceres in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

11 Jun 2023 Pluto retrograde re-enters Capricorn (Capricorn)

11 Jun 2023 Mercury in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn (Taurus to Capricorn)

11 Jun 2023 Mercury enters Gemini (Gemini)

11 Jun 2023 Venus in Leo square Jupiter in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)