MONTHLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST AUGUST 2023

Connection shows us it’s a wonderful world

Don’t go it alone

August is a once-in-a-blue Moon month as that is exactly what we have. Two full Moons and both of them supermoons! The second full Moon in a month is always called a Blue Moon. The first full Supermoon – known as the Grain or Lynx Moon appears in Aquarius. It super-shines our connections, followers, friends, groups, associations, unions, bands, clubs and networks as well as our goals. Our dream team or cheer squad. No matter our sign – but especially if you are an air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), this full Moon is all about company and interaction. About how social you are. Not just on-line but in the real world. You need others. They need you. Your contribution to the collective is important. Don’t go it alone.

Connectedness is the key. Who you know and interact with. What is it you want for your future? That network is your cosmic ordering superstore. Do use it and also volunteer yours to assist others. More in your Full Moon in Aquarius Moonscope.

It’s still about the love you have this month as opposed to the new and shiny. That’s because Venus remains retrograde in Leo. So, despite the new Moon in here (16th), love and also major money decisions need to be placed on hold. Birthday sign of Leo (right up until the 23rd) – do use this time to assess what is right for you based on who you have become rather than those choices that suited past you. But may not be relevant now. But for all of us, this is about a joy revival rather than zero fun. Go back to old loves and these include past passions we used to adore to immerse ourselves in.

Mercury also retrogrades this month. It starts retroshadow in Virgo (4th), and gets shadier from the 23rd – the day the Sun arrives in Virgo. The retrograde rules apply – supermaxx’d. This is because Mercury is heading backwards in a ruling sign. So it’s ability to create mayhem is increased. Sorry, birthday sign. But you know the drill. Plan for your new cycle but don’t execute – yet. For all of us, the move away from retrograde and green lights will come at the end of September.

Tight angles between planets in Taurus and those in Leo may test our values and see just how well defined they are. Do you have unshakeable self-worth? Do you define yourself by how much money you have or what you own? Have you allowed others to influence this? A series of testing angles ask us to be certain of our values from the 7th through to the 22nd. Work that worth and hold those core values sacred.

Mars lands in Libra (27th) bringing passion and intensity to all our close partnerships. Our ride or die, our partner in crime or fellow mischief maker. Its an all or nothing placement for Mars. We either feel that desire – or not. No middle ground. Do be aware that while most astrologers focus on the balance and union of Libra, it is also the sign of open warfare! Just ask any couple going through an acrimonious divorce. We need to make love, not its opposite with Mars in here. And if we no longer feel the love, we need to withdraw before our feelings fester and tip into resentment and anger.

Desire is our fuel however. As is our search for spiritual bliss. Here comes the Blue Moon. The second Supermoon of the month. This time in divine, peacemaking, spiritual Pisces. The perfect antidote for any cranky Mars feelings in fact. This full Moon even has heavenly names. The Wine or Song Moon. Music, wine (or your beverage of choice), and sweet words of love not only help the flow of heavenly intention, but allow us to express ourselves from our soul truth. This is also a wonderful Supermoon under which to feel the interconnectedness between us and all things. To marvel at life and to create. We began with looking at our place in the collective and we end the month looking at our place in the universe. As Louis Armstrong sang: What a wonderful world.

In a nutshell: Blue Moon August hands us two supermoons. Who we know, love or are connected to is linked to our higher purpose and the reason we are here. Appreciate who you have in your life. It’s what makes it a truly wonderful world.

1 Aug 2023 Full Supermoon in Aquarius (Aquarius)

1 Aug 2023 Mars in Virgo trine Jupiter in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

4 Aug 2023 Mercury retroshadow begins in Virgo (Virgo)

7 Aug 2023 Sun in Leo square Jupiter in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

9 Aug 2023 Retrograde Venus in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

10 Aug 2023 Mercury in Virgo trine Jupiter in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

13 Aug 2023 Sun conjunct retrograde Venus in Leo (Leo)

16 Aug 2023 Sun in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

16 Aug 2023 Mars in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

16 Aug 2023 New Moon in Leo (Leo)

16 Aug 2023 New Moon in Leo square Uranus in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

16 Aug 2023 Juno enters Leo (Leo)

20 Aug 2023 Ceres in Libra opposition Chiron in Aries (Libra to Aries)

22 Aug 2023 Retrograde Venus in Leo square Jupiter in Taurus (Leo to Taurus)

22 Aug 2023 Mars in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

23 Aug 2023 Sun enters Virgo (Virgo)

23 Aug 2023 Mercury stationary retrograde in Virgo (Virgo)

25 Aug 2023 Mars in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

27 Aug 2023 Sun in Virgo opposition Saturn in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

27 Aug 2023 Mars enters Libra (Libra)

29 Aug 2023 Uranus stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus)

31 Aug 2023 Full Blue Supermoon in Pisces (Pisces)