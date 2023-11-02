Monthly General Astrology Overview November 2023

Claim your sovereignty

Chart your course

What do we want? Sovereignty! When do we want it? NOW!!!

Two energies dominate November for all of us no matter our Sun sign. The first is the sexy, empowering, and transmutational alchemy we associate with the sign of Scorpio and the 8th house. The second – the big, fat, bold, extrovert energy of Sagittarius and the 9th. Both these energies propel us forward. Initiating change and movement. Don’t expect to stand still this November.

Back to Sovereignty. Which is simply the ability to self-rule, have authority and independence. Also, yes, it implies that others recognise and respect that. Scorpio is the sign which rules power and control. Ceres is the planet that rules deals and resources. Sovereignty also includes getting Aretha level R-E-S-P-E-C-T. So, as Ceres moves through Scorpio and meets Mercury (3rd), the Sun (22nd) and then Mars (23rd), expect themes around just how much control we have over ourselves, others and our resources to come to the fore.

Ceres rules money and Scorpio is the sign of marital assets, other people’s money, investments, benefits, and our salary. Along with the new Moon in Scorpio on the 13th, we may be looking at changes around how we negotiate, divide, or deal with these. And then there’s our sexiness. How we all feel about that which transcends gender or sexual preferences. What many people forget when dealing with Ceres astrologically is aside from being a mother, Ceres was a yummy mummy. So, sovereignty in our sexuality and what we choose to do with our bodies may now be a big issue. Expect Roe vs. Wade or even the future of marriage to be hot topics. Again, this is all about sovereignty.

Sagittarians begin their birthday cycle from the 22nd with the Sun joining Mercury in their sign. Closely followed by Mars (24th) and Ceres (26th). Sagittarius is the sign that goes boldly. Usually at a gallop as symbolised by that centaur. Sagittarius is a mutable sign. This is fast-moving, changeable energy. Sag likes it that way. Those arrows, however? Always strategically aimed. And they are always right on target. Which makes Sag a force to be reckoned with.

Sagittarius: you hit the ground running as you enter one of the most exciting cycles for partnerships you have experienced in 12 years. Thanks to ruler Jupiter’s shift into Gemini and your 7th in ‘24! Movement, travel, and learning will provide transformational opportunities. Be ready.

For all other signs this November, this expansive, free-wheeling energy comes after the transformative process of claiming our sovereignty and the right to walk our own path. We now head forward knowing we have the power to go in any direction we choose. We have the bold right to direct our own journey. We delved deep into the potential and the inner power. And emerged from that with surety, sovereignty, and the knowing we can active our own power and choose the course we go down from here. The full Moon in Gemini hands all of us ideas on the next big step we need to take. Harness that Sag big-picture thinking, take your reclaimed power and have the sovereignty to aim high this November!

In a nutshell: Before the Sun arrives in Sagittarius (22nd), all of us need to go deep and reclaim our ability to self-direct our power and the course we are on. Rulership and sovereignty are the tools by which we get where we need to go. Rule your destiny this November!

3 Nov 2023 Sun in Scorpio opposition Jupiter in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

3 Nov 2023 Mercury and Ceres conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

3 Nov 2023 Venus in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

3 Nov 2023 Vesta retrograde in Cancer (Cancer)

4 Nov 2023 Saturn stationary direct in Pisces (Pisces)

4 Nov 2023 Mercury in Scorpio opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

6 Nov 2023 Venus in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

7 Nov 2023 Mercury in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

8 Nov 2023 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

9 Nov 2023 Mercury in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Scorpio to Capricorn)

10 Nov 2023 Mercury enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

10 Nov 2023 Mercury in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

11 Nov 2023 Mars in Scorpio opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

13 Nov 2023 New Moon in Scorpio (Scorpio)

13 Nov 2023 Sun and New Moon in Scorpio opposition Uranus in Taurus (Scorpio to Taurus)

17 Nov 2023 Mars in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

17 Nov 2023 Sun in Scorpio trine Neptune in Pisces (Scorpio to Pisces)

18 Nov 2023 Sun and Mars conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

20 Nov 2023 Sun in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Scorpio to Capricorn)

20 Nov 2023 Sun and Ceres conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

22 Nov 2023 Sun enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

22 Nov 2023 Mars in Scorpio sextile Pluto in Capricorn (Scorpio to Capricorn)

23 Nov 2023 Sun in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

23 Nov 2023 Mars and Ceres conjunct in Scorpio (Scorpio)

24 Nov 2023 Mars enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

25 Nov 2023 Mars in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

25 Nov 2023 Mercury retroshadow begins in Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

26 Nov 2023 Ceres enters Sagittarius (Sagittarius)

27 Nov 2023 Ceres in Sagittarius square Saturn in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)

27 Nov 2023 Full Moon in Gemini (Gemini)

27 Nov 2023 Mercury in Sagittarius square Neptune in Pisces (Sagittarius to Pisces)