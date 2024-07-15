Weekly Astrology July 15th 2024 – Power moves

WEEKLY GENERAL ASTROLOGY FORECAST JULY 15th 2024

Make your values tell your truth

Save yourself for what truly matters

Recapture your magic

Get ready for a radical reframing of your ideas. And hold tight to your value system. In the words of the immortal Bette Davis: It’s going to be a bumpy ride. If you don’t have rock solid values that is.

Uranus in Taurus has been sending out a radical wake-up call to all of us around what we value, consider valuable and worthwhile since it entered Taurus back in 2019. To define ourselves and know when the price is right. And what we will and won’t ‘sell out’ over. Where the buck stops and the price is right, in other words. Uranus always wants to liberate us. It’s mission is to prevent us from literally selling our souls, over what is in fact worthless.

This may not be about money and possessions. Although it can be. Often these are simply our inner values taking outer physical form. They have much to teach us. On a soul level. About our beliefs within us. Whether we are experiencing abundance or its opposite – lack. Chances are the Mars and Uranus fusion in Taurus (15th), awakens us to exactly what we believe and where we stand on our personal values.

Be bold – but not too bold. There’s wins for some from fierce moves in a radical direction. But what we’re ultimately being asked to do is not to let go of what we truly believe matters.

Need to capture anything from your core beliefs to that love for that thing you do? Are we heading into a retrograde where we reclaim the sweetness of life and our childlike belief in magic and our abilities to be the master creators? As Mercury enters its retroshadow in Leo (17th), prepare to make space again for what gives you joy. And also re-examine during this upcoming retrocycle all the magic you bring and have to give. We’ll all get the most from this – and shore up our self-belief at the same time, if we focus on what we have to give – rather than what we want to get.

This is the hidden and oh-so-subtle paradox of self-worth. That those of us with the most of it, know exactly how to be generous with it. Self worth implies discrimination. You don’t go wasting your time, love, talents and emotional resources on those who don’t deserve you. But you’ll give without question to those who do. The same goes for what you love to do. You give to those creative projects, your children, those you love and those passionate pastimes because you know you get so much more back.

Under this week’s full Blue Moon (21st), awaken to what long term investment of any kind brings you. And don’t be afraid to cut back or even cash in, if on balance, you feel it’s been all one-sided. This Moon also offers a second chance opportunity to make your move, work your cred or promote those long term goals and ambitions. Want feedback as to how your efforts are received? Chances are you’ll get it. This Moon shows you how you are seen and perceived by those who matter. It also hands you the emotional truth around your ability to craft your own fate. Don’t like how the story is unfolding? This full stop of a Moon can open up a fresh chapter where you get to choose how the story goes from here. More in your Blue Moon in Capricorn Moonscope.

This week also sees Mars join Jupiter in Gemini. Now you’ve got power behind what you do and say. Actions are how we show the world just where our values lie. This Mars is inquisitive but also has no problem letting others know exactly what it’s about. Chances are – none of us will either. Just choose how you say it. And let what you stand for speak for you.

In a nutshell: There’s a better deal on offer when it comes to getting the most from our personal soul value system. Or to shore it up if needed. Self-worth serves not only you. But others too.

15 Jul 2024 Mars and Uranus conjunct in Taurus (Taurus)

17 Jul 2024 Mercury retroshadow begins in Leo (Leo)

18 Jul 2024 Sun in Cancer sextile Uranus in Taurus (Cancer to Taurus)

20 Jul 2024 Mars in Taurus sextile Neptune in Pisces (Taurus to Pisces)

20 Jul 2024 Mars enters Gemini (Gemini)

21 Jul 2024 Full Moon in Capricorn (Capricorn) (Blue Moon)

21 Jul 2024 Full Moon in Capricorn sextile Neptune in Pisces (Capricorn to Pisces)

21 Jul 2024 Moon conjunct Pluto in Aquarius (Aquarius)

21 Jul 2024 Venus in Leo sextile Jupiter in Gemini (Leo to Gemini)