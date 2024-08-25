Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 26 2024 – Mercury direct!

Weekly General Astrology Forecast August 26 2024

Clarity replaces confusion

Choose the right thing

Get ready for a big reveal

Mercury ends its retrograde in Leo this week (28th). While Ceres heads direct in Capricorn (27th). Please keep in mind that reversals, glitches, snags and snafus can still occur while Mercury regains its momentum. And exits retroshade in its ruling sign of Virgo next month. So, up until that point – use the retrograde playbook.

The retrograde could end with many of us enjoying a fresh sense of clarity around a key subject or issue thanks to the Venus in Virgo/Neptune in Pisces opposition, which takes place the same day as the full-fat retrograde ends. If you are emerging from the retrocycle with this, you have approximately three weeks to integrate this knowledge. And work out just how you will utilise it. Don’t be in a hurry. This cycle has been all about slowing down and stopping the rush. Allow your intuition to speak. And also tell you when it may be time to act. Or the best way to apply what you have learned.

Venus enters its ruling sign of Libra (29th) and as it does it will trine Pluto in Aquarius. Three days later, Uranus – ruler of Aquarius in Taurus – Venus’s other ruling sign – reverses. Unexpected and surprising outcomes can occur around partnerships and connections in general. Our love goals may shift. Or that awareness I spoke of earlier shows us our needs in relationship are now very different. Again, we may simply choose to accept the revelation. And wait for the perfect moment to do something with it.

With Venus in its ruling sign of partnerships and balance, part of our heightened awareness includes knowing what qualities we may be seeking in that other half. We also appreciate the person who brings them if we already have them. No matter what the relationship dynamic may be. And hey – if we discover those areas we may not be so adept at dealing with – we no longer see these as shortcomings. But rather opportunities to grow stronger. And to learn from those who got this. Just as we may offer the same opportunity back in an area we own.

There’s the promise of something long term in the air this week. And this tells us we can all have the luxury of taking as much time as we feel we need. Because this time – we’re choosing what’s completely and utterly right for us.

In a nutshell: As Mercury’s retrograde ends in Leo, we move forward with a fresh sense of what we need. And any confusion around that is replaced by certainty. There’s no rush to implement this however. If we’ve learned anything it’s that we can take our time when it comes to acts of love – and self-love.

27 Aug 2024 Ceres direct in Capricorn (Capricorn)

28 Aug 2024 Venus in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

28 Aug 2024 Mercury stationary direct in Leo (Leo)

29 Aug 2024 Venus enters Libra (Libra)

29 Aug 2024 Venus in Libra trine Pluto in Aquarius (Libra to Aquarius)

1 Sept 2024 Uranus stationary retrograde in Taurus (Taurus)