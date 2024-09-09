Mars in Cancer Horoscopes – Steamy and Rare

Your Astrology Forecast for Mars in Cancer

Mars will visit the sign of Cancer not once but twice this year and on into 2025. This is due to the upcoming Mars retrograde, which begins in Leo and reverses back into Cancer. Mars comes for its first homestay from September 4 until November 4, 2024, a two-month period. It turns retrograde in Leo from December 6. Mars retrograde revisiting a sign is a very different vibe from Mars direct. So, do check your Mars Retrograde in Cancer Forecast from January 6, 2025.

.Mars is about action, so think home improvement and, yes, moving if that is on your agenda. Mars can be harnessed to crush those DIY tasks and give your place kerb appeal. Also, if you are buying, remember that hipster Mars is waiting to be unleashed. You may, therefore, be ready to tackle that fixer-upper.

Mars becomes very protective in Cancer. Willing to defend hearth, home (or homeland), and those it loves. Mars, however, is in its fall in Cancer. This means it can become very defensive, sit on its anger, and hang on to hurts – when no injury was meant. Think passive-aggressive rather than outward anger. Mars in Cancer asks us to examine where we consciously suppress emotions we have been led to believe are ‘bad’. And the long-term impact of not authentically and appropriately expressing these. On ourselves and on others. For instance, if we have been raised to think anger isn’t something ‘nice’ people should feel.

Mars is all about the boundaries. Think of the walls of your home. The same goes for your boundaries. Anger tells you someone is over the line. Mars shows you this is a human, protective, and valid response. And also encourages you to express this healthily – in the moment. And then move on.

ARIES

Welcome to your soul home, Aries. With Mars, your ruler, now in Cancer, it’s time to turn inward and focus on nurturing yourself and those around you. This period is about creating a home and lifestyle that deeply resonates with you, a sanctuary that feels safe, comforting, and truly yours. Mars in Cancer empowers you to make choices that align with your sense of belonging, especially if you’ve been feeling pressured to conform to expectations that don’t quite fit. Now is the time to follow your own compass.

Mars encourages you to bring warmth and authenticity into your home in a way that reflects your own personal style. Think about adding subtle but meaningful changes—maybe it’s a cosy corner with candles, soft lighting, or an inviting hearth where you can unwind. Whether you rent or own, now is the time to strengthen your emotional foundation, perhaps literally with new locks or security measures that give you peace of mind. Mars is like your personal guardian, helping you create a space where you feel truly safe.

If you’ve been considering a move, Mars provides the momentum to make it happen. With Jupiter in your house of contracts and community, this could be the perfect time to secure that dream home or relocate to a neighbourhood that’s on the rise. Trust your instincts—you have a knack for spotting opportunity.

More importantly, this phase invites you to look within. Aries, like Cancer, you’re a cardinal sign, which means you’re a natural leader. But ask yourself: have you been suppressing your emotional responses for the sake of others or out of fear of vulnerability? Each time you do, you chip away at your own sense of self. Mars is here to remind you that you deserve to feel at home with yourself, emotionally and physically.

Mars in Cancer is leading you toward a deep, whole-life renovation, one that will unfold into its retrograde and even into 2025. This isn’t just about changing your surroundings, but rebuilding your emotional foundation from the ground up. Trust that sharing what you feel, when you feel it, is always the right move. You’re creating a new home, Aries—one where you can fully be yourself, inside and out.

TAURUS

You’re having your words worth with Mars in your 3rd, Taurus. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’re on the attack. You are aware that the wrong words leave lasting scars more than physical blows. This is why you choose yours with a strategic sensitivity if you need to make your point. No, you won’t shy away from that difficult discussion or topic. But you craft your response with care. Others know where you stand because you make this clear. And you certainly won’t be a push-over. But you’ve no intention to hurt with what you say now. Your takeout from all this, if conversations need to be had, is respect. Which is all you really want.

However, steer clear of clickbait and trolls online. Just keep on scrolling, Taurus. Mars, however, has you doing something with those ideas you may have been mulching on. The thinking time is over. The acting on them is now here. And again, taking the time to work through that project, plan or pitch will have given you that strategic advantage. You are clear about the result you want your message to have. Therefore, you have put yourself in the best possible position to get exactly that.

Hurts against you can have you crying inside even if you are not showing those tears. If so, do come to your own defence. If someone attacks someone you care about under this Mars, your inner warrior is ignited, and you will rush to their defense. Do the same for yourself. And be the warrior for your own ideas.

GEMINI

That rich feeling needs a substantial emotional element to make you feel truly secure and satisfied, Gemini. So, think of Mars in your 2nd as more than what money can buy you. Investing in your inner ‘worth’, increasing that sense of self-esteem is the best use of this Mars. It can act as your financial advisor/life coach. Getting you to make more of what you already have at your disposal. And also giving you the confidence to go after improvements. Mars in here gives you the means and the determination.

Of course, having Jupiter in your 1st of image and what you project doesn’t hurt either. If you want to create that aura of someone who is making it or has made it, you have all you need to do that. A winning mindset is always your best asset. And do remember, you can be broke, but poverty is a state of mind.

You will protect what you already have and hold – property, possessions, self-worth, relationships and talents. And look at how you can grow these. Mars shows you that you have what it takes. Taking on new financial responsibilities can occur under this Mars. Just don’t skim over the fine print before signing anything. The same goes for that big purchase if you are thinking of making one, Gemini. Jupiter emboldens you and also makes you want to be seen. But do ask whether you actually need what you think you want to achieve that. Step back and ask how this serves you over the long term? Especially if it means taking on long-term financial responsibility such as a loan. That shiny red sports car may light up your Insta feed but will it burn a hole in that budget? Sleep on it and look at what it (or anything else), adds and subtracts to your inner worth over the longer term. And also ask: Is there a better deal out there for me? Selling your soul – Mars says that’s all over for you now, Gemini. Because quite simply – you’re worth more.

CANCER

Sweet, gentle Cancer – don’t be afraid of your power. Face it and embrace it as Mars enters your sign. You have a double dose of Mars as it revisits you in the retroactive phase. And will head directly to your 1st in 2025. Take a moment to read what I said to your fellow Cardinal Sign of Aries about Mars in Cancer. In the final paragraph, I discuss the cost of not expressing your emotions in a positive, truthful way that is appropriate to the moment. This applies to you also especially if you are also a Cancerian with Aries rising which makes Mars the ruler of your chart.

If you were born with your natal Mars in Cancer, you will have your Mars return – times two. Again, this is an excellent time to connect to the power of your Mars. To proactively become your own best protector and pro-active warrior of self-love. You will not have to give up your inner gentleness, empathy or caring in order to harness this.

How you feel about how others feel about you – IRL and online, will become your inspiration or a trigger. If you have been nurturing a burning desire to change your look, style, appearance or image in some way, Mars now gives you the confidence to try it. Your face in particular and your ‘do’ may be your main focus (Mars rules the head). And if you want to dress for success – wear it red. Just a touch is sufficient. You don’t have to go all Scorsese red all over. A lipstick, a tie, an accessory, red low-lights and even underwear. And if you do, look at how just a little goes a long way with that confidence.

Mars as a trigger in here, however, tells you that this is a repeat of something that has gone on before. And might have persisted for far too long. As with Mars in any house but especially your 1st, you do need to craft your response and keep it to what is happening right now – not the several hundred times this has occurred in the past. If you need to walk away and count to 3,000 before responding, do. The power of this Mars for you ultimately – now and during its retrograde, is to show you the difference between reaction and response. When you choose to respond rather than react, your actions will always be appropriate – and so right for you, Cancer.

LEO

Seeing red, Leo?! How long has this been going on? Because chances are this isn’t an isolated incident. Or the first time you have felt this way.

Mars in your 12th of hidden truths and frenemies, is set on an expose. If not now, then at some point between it entering your 12th, turning retro in your sign and then heading back into your 12th again. A long, drawn-out process that takes you all the way into 2025. This is all about the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. And seeing as this is also your house of deep, spiritual beliefs, you CAN add ‘So help me God/dess’ to that. Or whatever you consider the ultimate source of wisdom to be.

Part of this process will involve your own role. You may have to acknowledge, at least to yourself, that you have allowed things to continue simply by not speaking up or getting to the crux of the truth. If so, do this without self-blame or guilt. The upside is Mars now allows you to look at anything that needs to change without filters. And yes, it will call BS if needed, whether yours or another’s.

There’s a way of dealing with emotional detritus that you are about to ditch for keeps, Leo. Yes, it may take a few months of sifting through past patterns to get there. But Mars has you digging deep and fearlessly. The truth that helps you unearth truly will set you free. And sees you never to repeat a pattern from that point onwards.

VIRGO

A restricted orbit doesn’t exist with Mars in your 11th. When it comes to how you circulate, Virgo. If shyness or simply worries over acceptance have been holding you back, Mars hands you the confidence to get social. And also to get social with the right people. If you have felt you needed to bend yourself out of shape to fit in with a group – perhaps because you felt you had no other options, Mars sees you done with that.

Your 11th house is where your future is created. And Mars also has you ready to meet that head on. In fact, you won’t wait for it to happen. You’ll be making it happen via determined goal setting and then doing whatever is within your power to make that dream a reality. But you also understand clearly that this all revolves around who you know and meet now. Yet another reason for putting yourself out there. Especially when it comes to making that extra effort to join in and extend that social sphere. Do mindfully expand this and if you have been mulling over joining that group, club, band, association etc – then now is the time to take that step. Especially if in doing so, you are likely to meet exciting and dynamic new people.

The only warning this Mars delivers is that it will expose where you and others are no longer on the same page. Especially when its retro-cycle begins and it returns to this sector of your chart. Expect goodbyes to accompany hellos from now into 2025. Just remember if you have to let a connection that has been lived out go – nature abhors a vacuum. And the more you circulate – the quicker one gets filled.

LIBRA

Whatever form that ambition takes – you’re here to slay with Mars in your status-defining 10th. If there is something you want to achieve – whether this is merely a personal goal or an outer one, your determination and daring is ignited by this Mars. At its heart – this isn’t just success for success’s sake. You have the desire to stretch yourself, and your prime take-out has to be the satisfaction of seeing just what you can achieve when you do. That self-set challenge is your motivation. And could just lead to that victory dance, Libra!

When a planet retrogrades across two different signs, two areas of our life will be impacted. Yours will be your public image and your status. And also your friends, networks and future as Mars will begin retrograde in Leo and your 11th. Then return to your 10th where it will head direct again early in 2025. This long, drawn-out process allows for adjustment if needed, for you to strategize, and for you to see all too clearly that success in any area is linked to how others see you. Hopefully as a force to be reckoned with, Libra. If this isn’t how you are coming across – and you will be shown this, then you’ll also come to integrate another Martian truth – that if you want to be taken seriously, this begins within you.

Above all under the start of this Mars cycle, do be mindful of your image and how you come across. This should be as someone who knows what outcome they want and where they are going. Be seen as someone who belongs in the winner’s circle as those already in the VIP sector are waiting to either raise the red rope to let you join them – or keep it barring your way. Mars hands you the confidence to ask for the entrée – and also the determination to go knock on a different door if the one you’re knocking on refuses to open. You’ll step through into a new success zone, Libra.

SCORPIO

There’s no rules like the old rules, Scorpio. Expect a rebirth or revival over the upcoming months as old ruler Mars enters your 9th and then retrogrades in your 10th. Like other Mars-ruled signs of Aries, you will be more affected by the upcoming Mars retrograde than other signs. As yes, this is your old ruler and the old rules still stand.

Mars enters your 9th, moves into your 10th, and then re-enters your 9th, where it will head forward again early in ‘25. So, two areas of life will be impacted. Your 9th of expansion, travel, foreigners, big loves, mass media and studies. And your 10th of career, public image and status. As Mars enters your 9th, you are emboldened to take a chance on something. And in doing so, you self-generate your own opportunities to explore a brand new area. Time to leave that rut or comfort zone. The familiar seems stale, lacking in lustre and certainly, something feels like the dead zone. You will be compelled in some way to go in search of something more heart-starting. And which re-ignites your passion and makes you feel utterly and completely alive again.

Now, due to the retrograde, you need to see this entire phase as a period of transition. Where you reawaken your inner magician/adventurer. Re-chart a course to the stars or take that path you missed. Opportunities and second time around chances can reappear. Yes, this may ask you to step into the unknown – and possibly more than once you will find yourself at a crossroads. Do you opt for the familiar or instead – take the road less travelled? You’ll never know what’s down it unless you take that first step. This will be a soul journey of 1000 miles – or it could turn into one of literally thousands in the physical world, Scorpio. Wherever you have dreamed to going – you’ll head there under this Mars.

SAGITTARIUS

Being the sign of the philosopher, you love to ponder life’s deep questions, Sag. So, here is one for Mars in your 8th house transit – do you believe life should be like an Abba song? I should add you also like your philosophy served with a side-order of humour. You were never designed to take life too seriously. Even if it is on occasion, a serious business. And this is a serious question for you.

So, if your life under this Mars should be an Abba song – then which one is it? Good question! We are heading into Mars retrograde weather now. And the upcoming retro will impact on two different areas of your life. Your sector of angels and rebirth. And your 9th which contains all those favourite Sag-related dreams. So yes, you arrive at your answer – if life is an Abba song it is ‘I Have a Dream’.

During Mars in forward motion in your 8th, there’s a dream which revives and also, angels speak to you with answers. Provided you are open to what these are. It’s no use tuning them out if you don’t like what they are saying. And they are saying change is necessary now. Especially in order to reach that dream. People will enter your life who act as messengers for the angels. By simply showing you how karma works in a very clear way. If you need to pause in your progress to integrate this or simply take it all on board, then do so. A total rebirth around a dream will be yours by next February, Sag. Once you know your destination – it will prove to be worth listening to every angel’s whisper.

CAPRICORN

Where you from, you sexy thing?! If the Sagittarians next door have an Abba anthem for their Mars transit through Cancer, yours is 70’s Brit soul band Hot Chocolate. So, this is the question on yours or someone else’s lips as Mars heats up your partnership sector. Singles could be smitten. Settleds could rediscover their strut. Sexiness is something that we feel within us. And it’s important to remember during this Mars transit and its upcoming retrograde, that passion and attraction is always ours to access. No matter our age, sexual orientation, whether we are sexually active or celibate. This is about passion for life, creativity and rocking our confidence.

So, its very important to understand this even if someone crosses our path and seems to ignite or bring this when it may have been lacking. Whether they stay in our lives or not – they cannot take this away from us. Just embracing this core truth protects us against feelings of loss and also becoming over-dependent on another. This was always inside us all along. They just brought it to the surface and into our awareness.

If you are seeking any kind of new union – from a professional team-up to one of the heart, Mars will send you in search of this. And by the time it reaches your 8th, where it will turn backward, it should show you whether the connection can deepen and go to the next stage – or simply fizzle out. In the case of the latter, if this should happen, you now know the sexy self-confidence and soaring self-love is yours to work and keep. And yes, do share all of that with others. Who can’t help but head to where the heat is now, Cappy. Right with you.

AQUARIUS

Let’s bust a few 6th house myths with Mars in here, Aquarius. All work and no play for instance. Burn-out and boredom being other factors that can emerge during a Mars transit through you work and wellness sector. Yes, Mars can see us taking on more and can act as our guardian if we have taken on too much. By showing us we have to slow down – high temperatures, bumps and mistakes are signals Mars sends in this house telling us to pump our brakes. Pacing yourself is the key. And really working this Mars is understanding that slow truly is the new fast. And to keep focussed on one thing at a time.

You can do the work and also change how and where you work with this Mars. It can see us initiate long overdue changes. But the good stuff which defies the mundane 6th house myths include ripe sensuality, immersion in subjects that capture your imagination, cooking and deliciousness in all its many forms. From the heat of Mars in this house, pours sweetness. And yes, that does include the sweet taste of a job well-done, Aquarius. You can also switch up that routine from one that keeps you on the hamster wheel to one that perpetually charges up your energy. Mars isn’t just the heat – but the fuel while in here. Get a taste of something hot and sweet now – and also when Mars retrogrades and heads back in here.

PISCES

Hot or not? Well, one thing is certain with Mars in your 5th – it’s either one or the other. With no temperature in between. Do keep this in mind during Mars’s upcoming retrograde during which time it will re-enter your 5th before heading direct again early in 2025. Things may seem to go ‘off the boil’ for a while when this happens. That doesn’t mean Mars has left the building however. So, don’t be too hasty with those decisions. Especially when it comes to your love life.

For now however, your heart is on your sleeve. And beating a lot faster. You don’t be able to fake that feeling. Or hide your emotions. An attraction could be off to a scorching start – keep in mind what I just said about the Mars retrograde. This is your house of creativity and conception. Children and those younger than you. Even if you are not a parent nor have any desire to become one, a younger fiery heart entering your life could see you reclaim your own inner child or zeal for doing something you love.

Mars in here boosts your confidence. And this is also your house where luck resides. Mars will show you that we create or attract luck. Simply by expressing ourselves or taking a calculated risk or two. Your attitude of ‘Why not?’ or simply carefree devil doesn’t give one, sees you willing to try things you might usually hesitate over. You’ll attract attention and also draw opportunities for yourself. Yes, this is one of your main houses of attraction. And you have an extra long period under which to explore just what you are able to magnetise when you abandon yourself simply to the process of being you. Just how lucky is that, Pisces?! Welcome to your hot zone.