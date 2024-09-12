Your Eclipsed Full Moon in Pisces Moonscope September 18 2024

The Harvest Supermoon shines on what’s just on the fringes of our consciousness. Keeper of soul secrets Pisces, is adept at non-disclosure and the down-low. Seeing as it is the sign which rules spies and espionage, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Pisces symbol – two fish swimming in opposite directions, also hints at misdirection. Or is one of them the proverbial Red Herring? ‘Something fishy’ comes to mind.

This is an astrological sleight of hand. Our attention is directed one way so we miss what’s right under our noses. This is a partially eclipsed full Moon so the truth isn’t completely concealed. The day before the eclipse it meets reality check Saturn in Pisces. Saturn is old school. It has manners. Unlike Uranus (shocks and upheavals), and Pluto (going for the blindside), Saturn always does us the courtesy of giving us a heads-up or raising an amber flag. It is up to us whether or not we are willing to take the warning on board. So, anything that gives you even the slightest unease, ick or reinforces that feeling you’ve been picking up on for a while, asks you pay close attention.

In January 2025, the North Node moves from Aries to Pisces. When the Nodes move, so does the eclipse axis. So, it will change from Aries/Libra to Pisces/Virgo. And always just prior to the actual shift, we see the first eclipse on the new axis. Which is what this one is.

Intuition guides us towards emotional truth. This eclipsed full Moon falls at 25o Pisces. Do check your charts for anything at this degree. Especially if you are a mutable sign. The Sabian Symbol for 25 Pisces is The Purging of the Priesthood. It challenges our beliefs around people, what we hold to be the truth and what we’ve been told and accepted as that.

This can also have us looking at where our trust has been violated. Who or what has ‘influenced’ us – perhaps unduly? And stepping into the light of the real truth. Even if this is difficult or initially confronting. But it’s so much healthier and better for us than staying with illusion and the unreal. Chances are you already know what this is about. Don’t opt to continue to ignore it.

ARIES

The fact that Saturn is in your 12th at the same time this eclipse takes place – and it precedes the North Node exiting your sign and heading in here, tells you to Keep it Right, Aries. Do not engage in anything you would not be ashamed of your nearest and dearest finding out about.

This is a time to forgive – and this includes self-forgiveness. We are after all, all human. If this concerns another party – this does not mean you forget. Or even that you have to let them back into your life. But it does and can signify you stepping away from the kind of cycle that lead to these experiences. You do the right thing by karma. And that’s what truly counts.

Lightness and brightness follows if you do. The Harvest moon is always the one that appears just before the equinox. And the equinox is when your new partnership cycle is in full force. So all the more reason to see what needs to balance those karmic scales. I should add that this full Moon can make you vulnerable and susceptible to others who aren’t coming from a place of total honesty and integrity. Please be aware of this. Because this is a partial eclipse and not a total one, that uneasy feeling you get is your heads-up. Heed it. Between us, despite the warrior persona, we know you’re actually a big mushy softie. But that shouldn’t make you a push-over. Best advice for this Supermoon – Right Realness. Stick to the facts – or go in search of them. And do the right thing.

TAURUS

If you’re feeling anything but social under this Supermoon – for once this may be a good thing. So, by all means, schedule this date for Netflix and chill, getting stuck in to that creative hobby or pastime, or goal review. If you are planning on socialising, choose your company very carefully. Avoid any friends or acquaintances you know have problems with alcohol or other substances, ‘frenemies’, people who cause drama, or going anywhere you don’t feel 100% comfortable.

If you feel uneasy about someone you know – they may be withholding something or not being honest with you, is it time for a talk? I am not saying that they are up to anything dishonest or disloyal. They could be working through an issue that has nothing to do with you, but which they could do with support. Most probably just someone to listen to without judgement. Follow up on that vibe by asking them if something is happening you don’t know about. You could be the friend they need. Are you the one who needs a friend? Again, if you need to talk, be very mindful of who you call on.

If you are dealing with loneliness now, it may feel more poignant and powerful. Moves, changes of circumstance, illness, unemployment, life transitions or loss of a relationship can all result in periods where we are lonely through no fault of our own. And can happen to anyone no matter who they are, where they are or how successful they are. This eclipsed Supermoon tells you no matter how you feel – don’t rush out looking for any company in all the wrong places. And this includes expecting a romantic partner to fix the problem. Sit with your feelings and allow the residue of the Moon to dissipate. You’ll come up with a plan in its wake to find your people. Here’s a quote for you: ‘Isolation is under-rated’. And in it you can discover a seed to plant for your future.

GEMINI

Time for reality checks with an eclipsed Supermoon in your 10th. This is Saturn’s ruling house and so its rules apply. Think with your head and with an eye to the long term. There should be no room for what I would call ‘wishy-washy’ thinking—or reluctance to show others your serious side. Let the world know you mean business.

Do check your chart and look at your Gemini factors especially. This is a mutable Moon. Pay attention to anything in orb of 25 degrees in your sign. But also Virgo, Sagittarius and, yes, Pisces. If you have any, then this really is a sign that you need to bring your complete and utter bossness to bear on an issue. This can be to do with work, career, ambitions and status and public image.

This isn’t the time to push ahead with interviews, promotions or any long term decision. Do remember – no matter how powerful, Moon phases don’t last long. This includes eclipses. It doesn’t take long for new information to emerge or for us to see what’s been right in front of us all along. At work, steer clear of anything that could fall under the term ‘water-cooler rumours’. However, do keep your antenna on high alert. Anything you do hear does need to be confirmed by facts not office gossip. And yes, we all know that TEAMS has secret rooms and you may be in one. That still doesn’t make the discussion a matter of fact however.

If you have been knocking on doors but they have persistently remained closed, this Moon will bring a point of reckoning for you. But again – that stay or go decision needs to be made outside of this eclipse. And with a clear alternative in place. For now – stick. Whether it’s to the facts – or your position.

CANCER

What’s concealed within this eclipse is a new way forward. A path or opportunity waiting for you to discover it. Yes, there’s a soul stretch involved here, Cancer. Aside from the Leos next door, all eclipses impact you more than any other sign. You also need to check your chart for cancer factors. Because if you have them at 25 degrees – or within a one-degree orb, this eclipse trines them.

Think Neptune’s trident here. It’s pointing towards something. This eclipse hits Neptune and Uranus on your 11th. Does this point towards a fresh future option for you? As usual, your soul compass is what you need to steer by. In your 9th house it aligns to a new True North. This is a direction, option or opportunity you may not have seen or known existed. Or, if you were aware of it, you would have hesitated to explore. This calls on you to leave your comfort zone or let something go in favour of freedom and a brighter future.

Next year, you’ll feel the heady, breathless freedom of release. This eclipse sets you up for expansion and exploration. Check with your impeccable inner wisdom, Cancer. Wait. Then, when it feels right – take the plunge.

LEO

The need to make changes or transform a key area may have been building on the way to this eclipse. Perhaps the topic that swirls around this is a trigger or something you have been avoiding. In the two days before the eclipse itself, you may be given access to the deep reserves of courage you need to tackle this. It swells up within you, and you have no choice but to go with it. Not tackling it is no longer an option, but your bravery demands you do.

Most probably because you no longer want to have something hanging over you. It is just a footnote that someone can show their true colours under this eclipse. But if this does happen, it shouldn’t come as a total surprise to you. You’ve had that uneasy feeling about them for a while.

The nodal axis changes next year and it’s all about your money. But also your values, power and the control you feel you have to wield over these. As well as your most intimate relationships. Suppose you have been subjected to toxic undercurrents in your relationships – coercive control, gaslighting or other abuse. In that case, you can expect healing and also a permanent exit from the situation if it is ongoing under the nodal shift. Feeling powerless will no longer hold you back. Under this eclipse, avoid entering into new financial agreements, taking out loans or closing escrow with that new potential lover if you can. YOU have the control now. That’s what this eclipse can hand you. The power for positive transformation. To work it, you have to seize it, Leo. Every rose has its thorn. Grasp it.

VIRGO

Check your chart for factors at 25 degrees of your sign and also the opposite number of Pisces where this eclipse takes place. And yes, if they are within a one degree orb either side, this counts. As does having factors at 15 degrees and 28 degrees. Saturn is at 15 Pisces and Neptune 28. So, the eclipse impacts both. This is building energy, which will result in increased awareness. Also, both planets are retrograde. This tells you this is not something new emerging.

It’s the start of a new destiny cycle, Virgo. A dance with a partner. Past, present, potential. And past life. There’s also a deep search around what may confine you or be standing in your way of evolving your relating experience. This is due to the eclipse’s angle to Uranus in your 9th. As well as its impact on Saturn and Neptune in your 7th.

DO avoid big decisions around relationships at this eclipse and over the two days before and after it—anything from moving in to going your separate ways. And sadly Virgo – hold off from the swipe right as well. As I said, destiny is in play from early next year and its time to trust that you’ll know the correct action to take then. Or simply allow destiny to deliver. This is a supermoon so the feelings may be intense. I am not saying they are not real or that action may not be necessary. But like all eclipses – even a partial one like this one, something is covered up and yet to be revealed.

Is emotional safety an issue? Do you stay with someone just because it’s become what you know? And you’re afraid to move on because you don’t know what’s ‘out there’? Is anyone out there? Or are you in a relationship where you don’t trust your partner or feel safe? This can also revolve around job security or trusting a friend. Do look at this over the eclipse period if this chimes with you.

This could touch on finances, and your work, as well as this house, rules long-term working relationships. You are duty bound to do your due diligence. Sifting through your feelings and comparing them to the facts. You will come to the right conclusion. What’s right for you? And yes, right for the other party too. Honestly, this supermoon is all about you finding your fulfilment. It is setting you up to do just that with your new nodal cycle. Over the eclipse period you will eventually become more aware of your needs in any partnership situation. Honesty is what emerges. The truth around love or working together. Take time for it to coalesce. Then act.

LIBRA

This is an excellent eclipsed supermoon for working on those background details. Researching or refining that project in a way you would normally do under a Mercury retrograde. Do hold off on launching, applying or submitting if you can. Unless of course, that deadline set by another party prevents this. If you absolutely, positively cannot avoid this, then ensure you go through it several times. With the proverbial fine tooth comb, Libra. Before you hit ‘Send’. It’s a good idea to read through once, then take a break for a few hours. A tired mind sees the same thing. If you have a fresh set of eyes who can also take a look at it, even better.

Try to avoid signing important documents. Again, unless it honestly cannot be avoided. Health matters may need attending to. How is your pacing? Do you need support and structure either around that routine or how you care for your divine mind/body/spirit trinity? You will be very aware of your energy levels under this eclipse. And also your body’s reaction to anything from food, to exercise (or lack thereof), all the way to how others impact on your vibe. Yes, the energy vampires. The cosmic disrupters and soul stealers. Is it time to evict them instead of giving them house room?

If something has been niggling you with regards to your health – do see your doctor. Next year brings an important shift with the nodes. Its asking you to find your niche and purpose with your work and daily dharma. But also to implement long term self-care practices. In the interim, take a deep dive into finding out the facts relating to what you do and how you feel. Books and the internet (and I’m talking what’s written by professionals, not clickbait), can open up exactly what’s needed for your wellbeing.

SCORPIO

It’s a Beauty and the Beast eclipsed Supermoon for you, Scorpio. And forget those snarky things other signs say about you. Because in this story – you’re the beauty. That’s the twist in the Scorpio tale this full moon!

First – let’s talk romance as this is the house that rules this (5th). And it is also one of your main houses of attraction. I will give you the same advice I gave to the Virgos. This eclipse occurs in their 7th house of long-term love and marriage. Do hold off from seeking that mate across the two days leading up to this eclipse. And in the two days after it. They may not be all they appear to be.

Next – let’s talk mixed signals. Theirs and, shockingly – yours too. That’s the beast part. Is someone already in your life who serves these? Do they breadcrumb you? Blow hot and cold? Infer that there’s more coming but never actually deliver on it? Ask yourself honestly if this is something you want or even need? Talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words. And this includes that boss who keeps promising you a raise or promotion, but again, ‘It’s just not the right time right now’. Ask yourself how long this has been going on. Is it time to disengage from the situation and head towards something that delivers?

Now yours. Sorry, phoenix. We have to go there. Not just around love but what you want to have, attract or manifest. The beast can block us without us knowing. We want to attract something, but we are sending mixed signals to the universe, which blocks us. Or it delivers what we don’t want. We want love but believe we are not loveable. Or we are not upfront with others about what we really want.

An example of this is you want a long term partnership and children, but you are not upfront about it with those you meet. You want a promotion or have a dream you want to fill – but you don’t tell others. You act like it’s not important or what you want. You, therefore, send mixed signals. Under this eclipse, vow to be upfront and embrace your wishes. They are important. Now – you are authentic and also, freshly and attractively serious. That’s sexy, Scorpio. Now what you want, wants you.

SAGITTARIUS

I know this corner of the earth, it smiles at me

So inspired of that there’s nothing left to do or say

Think I’ll dream, ’til the stars shine

An issue regarding home, lifestyle, family, path and purpose will be definitively resolved. In other words, where you hang your hat. What hat you wear. And what other hats are on the rack along with yours?

Traditional Sag anthems have always included the classic ‘Don’t Fence Me In’. As well as ‘Wide Open Spaces’. Add ‘This Corner of the Earth’ to that playlist (Jamiroquai, A Funk Odyssey). Have you found yours? Neptune in your 4th has dissolved boundaries. And also set you free to explore where on earth smiles at you. Now, this may have been an odyssey in itself. And like Odysseus, you may have washed up in the Land of the Lotus Eaters. Or somewhere less than ideal. Next year, you will see the North Node in your 4th. Take it that this puts you in the right place. And where the earth smiles at you and on you.

If your living situation is less than ideal, if you are confined instead of feeling free, or if you are dealing with a family issue or one surrounding your career and life path, avoid big decisions in the days leading up to this eclipse. And immediately afterwards. Especially around moves of any kind and property matters. Do check your chart for Sag factors at the following: 15, 25 and 28 degrees. Saturn is at 15 degrees of Pisces. And the waxing supermoon passes over it. The eclipse takes place at 25 Pisces. And please don’t forget – this is the Moon’s ruling house in your chart. It will then move to meet Neptune within hours at 28 degrees. If you have Sag factors at these degrees, these planets and the eclipse will square them.

So, things may feel intense. You may not be able to ‘square away’ something. You may want to move – but feel you can’t. Or be unsure of how to proceed with a family issue, living arrangements or your career. This eclipse tells you – wait. While Saturn indicates, this is something set for the longer term.

However, Neptune aligns you with your spiritual home (wherever that is). Or your true calling. If there is a lack of boundaries (fences), you see these differently. Not as something which fences you in or confines you but paradoxically hands you the freedom you’ve been seeking. A matter surrounding your home, landlord, moving, renovating, etc., which has been hanging around will unexpectedly conclude. Or you know where that smile of the earth can be found. Head there, and don’t be afraid to put down roots when you do.

CAPRICORN

Yes, you are your usual truthful and upfront self under the eclipsed full Supermoon in you tell-it-all 3rd house. And unlike those Sagittarians next door – your keep it real but without the foot-in-mouth syndrome. But what makes you pause is whether or not someone is being equally honest with you? Not that they can pull the proverbial wool over your eyes. Not with ruler Saturn in the mix here. You sniff out those discrepancies like a cosmic bloodhound on the trail of truth. And woe betide the person who has promised but not delivered. You will have no hesitation in calling them out.

If there has been a pattern developing here, Neptune in the mix and Uranus in your 5th will make this clear and now, unavoidable. But I’ve not yet touched on where the real treasure can be found for you. And that is in your ideas and what you share, say and send out. Do remember at this time if you are seeking to extend your ‘influence’ on line – that sharing your dreams, creativity and vision is what gains you likes and followers. Make this heart-flowing. Don’t think about impressing others. This will flow naturally.

You can channel true inspiration now and weave a magic tale as you do. Are you travelling now? Do put those Retro Rules temporarily in place if so. Take it there’s something you don’t yet know about your trip. There’s a bigger journey ahead for you when the Nodes change signs. This may represent the first step on one and the close of another. It can be a learning journey or a discovery you make. For others, a link to a place or even that bigger story lies in wait to be explored. And a key truth around this sets you free to do just that.

AQUARIUS

Have you been dealing with tough love lessons about your money, cash, possessions, and income? Old ruler Saturn in your 2nd is all about accounting in the broadest sense of the word. The bill always falls due to Saturn. You are poised on the cusp of a new long-term cycle with all of the above if you have taken control of what you have. And also firmly established your value system to fall back on, thanks to ruler Uranus in Taurus.

Your ruler(s) are both impacted by the eclipse. First, the waxing full Moon passes over Saturn. Then it will sextile Uranus in your 4th. This could see some of you discovering a way to make money from or out of your home. It could even help you finance a home for others. But it will make you well aware of any shortfalls or issues regarding your spending and saving habits as this eclipse also hits Neptune in your 2nd. Neptune doesn’t have boundaries. If you have fallen into the trap of robbing Peter to pay Paul, saying that you don’t know or care where the money goes or comes from – this is the point where you understand that you have to do the opposite.

If money is a scary topic for you – or worse, you are ashamed to admit the actual state of your finances – do set this aside. Go seek out professional advice and help if necessary. If you lack confidence with money, as in asking for that raise or raising your rates, look to your self-worth first. Do not take out loans or more credit on either side of the eclipse in the two days. And avoid emotional spending. Look to its triggers instead. Because yes, guess what – you’re worth more, Aquarius.

PISCES

An all-important eclipsed Supermoon for you when something major changes within you, which results in a change in your outer relationships. Or what you need from them. All this happens before the nodes change signs in January, with the North Node (you very destiny) in your 1st and the South in Virgo and your 7th (relationships). Look at your chart for factors that will directly hit this eclipse. Especially at 25 Pisces, where the eclipse happens (or 1 degree on either side). Also important is if you have anything at either 15 Pisces or 28 Pisces. Saturn is now at 15, and the waxing Moon passes over it. So, Saturn would be conjunct with anything at this degree. At the same time, ruler Neptune is at 28 degrees and will be triggered by the Moon shortly after the eclipse.

It’s now time to get very clear about what you want. And this begins with you embracing all you are. The brave, intuitive, unusual, sensitive and empathic soul you were meant to be. And also understand that having firm boundaries and saying ‘No’ occasionally doesn’t change any of that. Or make you less loveable if that’s your fear. Someone or something can choose us – but that doesn’t mean we have to pick them back. This is all about the power of discernment for you. Knowing what’s right for you and being unafraid to stick to that. This may also involve saying no more to what you now know is wrong without the guilt-tripping, Pisces.

There are two messages for you hidden within this eclipse. The first is that you always see the best in others. You need to see the best in yourself as well. Give yourself equal admiration. And unlike other people, you don’t disappoint yourself. (It’s happened, admit it!). Secondly, don’t compare yourself to others. And please, whatever you do if you are seeking a new partner now and over the next 18 months, compare them to anyone from your past. And if you catch yourself doing this with a present partner – stop. Love someone for who they are. Not who they aren’t. And if they are truly not what you need (which is different), then let go. And love yourself for all who you are too. That’s the hidden love of this eclipse.