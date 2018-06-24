Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Taurus

Love your past but don’t live there. This week asks you to know the difference between memory and sentiment. And to make room for present day and future love to move in.

