Weekly General Astrology September 16th 2024 – Full Moon Eclipse Drama!

Happy birthday, Libra

The truth is within you – as are the answers

You’re unbelievable – just the way you are!

Eclipses tend to conceal and then reveal. How long something stays ‘In the dark’ depends on the type of eclipse. Total eclipses bring complete blackouts, while the Nodes determine the eclipse axis, shifting signs approximately every 2.4 years. We’ve experienced eclipses on the Aries/Libra axis for the past two years.

We experience “preview” and “residue” eclipses just before the Nodes transition into new signs. This week brings the first eclipse on the new axis—a full, partially eclipsed Supermoon—before the North Node enters Pisces next year and the South Node moves into Virgo in January 2025. Residue eclipses often reveal what previous eclipses kept hidden.

The Pisces/Virgo eclipse cycle begins with a partial lunar eclipse and a Full Supermoon in Pisces. Though only partially obscured, the truth is still out there, waiting to be revealed. This eclipse pulls back the curtain, showing us what’s been in the shadows. Four hours before it occurs, the waxing full Moon meets pragmatic Saturn in Pisces, and five hours after, it conjuncts Neptune in Pisces.

This tells us that the only person keeping us from the truth is ourselves. We can deny or dismiss what our intuition tells us, but if we’re ready, this eclipsed Supermoon makes the truth clear.

If you’ve been caught in illusions or untruths spun by others, this unusual eclipse helps break free from that web. Saturn’s influence builds, while Neptune can leave us feeling ungrounded. Our inner voice says one thing, but someone else might say another. This is the moment where clarity comes and the fog lifts.

The antidote to a planet’s overpowering influence in astrology often lies in its opposite. For Neptune’s uncertainty, the remedy is Mercury, which deals in facts. Thankfully, Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn just hours after the eclipse, ensuring the message is clear and won’t be missed. It’s time to integrate this knowledge, setting the stage for the new karmic cycle.

The Sun’s trine to Uranus in Taurus, the day after the eclipse, awakens us to the liberating potential of truth. It’s a “make or break” moment, like The Tower card in Tarot. If something is built on truth, it won’t be shaken. A shift in perspective is often all it takes to move toward something brighter and more genuine.

Perhaps the truth is that you’re extraordinary just as you are, but others who haven’t embraced their own greatness have made you question it. The real revelation may lie in the falsehoods you’ve accepted about yourself and taken as facts.

If reality hits hard this week, something soothing and real will soon follow. The Sun moves into balanced Libra on the 22nd, where things must be equalised. What seemed negative may quickly flip to its opposite. If you seek the truth this week, be prepared for a big reveal. The simple truth is that illusions block our power to attract what’s truly meant for us. Declare it: I want to believe.

In a nutshell: This week’s eclipsed Supermoon in Pisces brings the truth out of hiding. Seeing things as they really are opens the door to a new reality where illusions no longer hold you back from your brilliance—and your power to attract what’s real.

17 Sept 2024 Waxing Full Supermoon conjunct Saturn in Pisces (Pisces)

18 Sept 2024 Full Supermoon in Pisces – Partial Lunar Eclipse (25 41’) (Pisces)

18 Sept 2024 Full Supermoon conjunct Neptune in Pisces (Pisces)

18 Sept 2024 Full Supermoon in Pisces sextile Uranus in Taurus (Pisces to Taurus)

18 Sept 2024 Mercury in Virgo opposition Saturn in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

19 Sept 2024 Sun in Virgo trine Uranus in Taurus (Virgo to Taurus)

21 Sept 2024 Sun in Virgo opposition Neptune in Pisces (Virgo to Pisces)

21 Sept 2024 Mercury in Virgo square Jupiter in Gemini (Virgo to Gemini)

21 Sept 2024 Sun in Virgo trine Pluto in Capricorn (Virgo to Capricorn)

22 Sept 2024 Venus in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn (Libra to Capricorn)

22 Sept 2024 Sun enters Libra (Libra) – Autumn Equinox Northern Hemisphere, Spring in Southern