Prepare yourself for a journey into fabulous! Your mind has woken up after a long sleep and ideas and thoughts are rushing in. Influential characters are drawn to your words, and a naughty love interest is equally fascinated. Be careful who you flirt with but make the most of the intellectual and sensual energy pouring into you.
Pisces
