New Moon in Pisces – A Higher Power – A Deeper Love

Moon Magic Hacks: A Higher Power/A Deeper Love: New Moon in Pisces or the Twelfth House

New Moons are always about new beginnings. Each one is an opportunity to begin anew on some level. Read our in-depth guide on how to make the most of the fresh start each new Moon brings us!

Do you believe in a higher power? In Guardian Angels? Spirit Guides? Your ‘higher self’ or universal wisdom? The new Moon in Pisces or your 12th house puts you in contact with whatever higher power or truth you believe in. This is a highly intuitive new Moon and when intuition speaks to you, which it will many times in the coming month, it asks you to follow its guidance.

Make no mistake – despite the spiritual truth this new Moon brings, it also will usher in peak earthly experiences. You may experience the ‘deep’ side of life via people needing your help or you needing theirs in turn. How able to ask for help are you if you need it? For any reason. Think about how good it makes you feel when you are in a position to help someone when they need it.

So, why would you deny anyone the pleasure of feeling the same way for helping you out? People who ask for help aren’t weak – they are strong enough to know they need assistance. Asking your Guardian Angel or whatever you wish to call it, for help is another option and be prepared if you do, to receive your answer. It may come to you in an unexpected way but you WILL get it. When you do, act on the information it provides you. You may find yourself seeking answers to life’s big questions or just around why certain things are happening around you. Again, be ready for the truth. Reach into your own inner High Priestess and enter the gardens of your own abundant knowledge. The next four weeks awaken your own accurate Psychic powers.

The 12th is the house of all things hidden, the mysterious and the past. The new Moon in our 12th always appears the month before our birthdays. It always marks the time to put the past – or at the very least the past year, into perspective. It allows us to shed what no longer supports us or keeps us imprisoned in the past, and it is a new Moon under which we plant the seeds of new beginnings – whether we are aware of it or not. Because this is a spiritual house, it is more concerned with matters of the soul and spirit than the material world and monetary success.

Your inner Guardian Angel/Goddess wants acknowledgement and thanks under this new Moon. It asks you to look at your experiences and the inner wisdom you have received and to know these are priceless. If you can look at whatever is happening in this way, then you will watch in amazement as your world transforms before your eyes. What you thought were negatives turn into positives and obstacles just pave the way for achievements. Between this new Moon and the next in your 1st, watch how this happens.

People will show their true colours during the next four weeks and when they do, please act accordingly. Some will surprise you in all the right ways but others may disappoint you. If you have been walking around with rose-tinted glasses on, expect them to be suddenly removed. Again, when they are, don’t look away. Your Guardian Angel along with this new Moon asks you accept the truth – not the fantasy.

This is your house of higher knowledge and soul journeys and as such, rules Quest Physics. For those of you who may have forgotten the quote by Elizabeth Gilbert from Eat, Pray, Love – here it is again as it perfectly sums up the potential of this wonderful new Moon:

“I’ve come to believe that there exists in the universe something I call “The Physics of The Quest” — a force of nature governed by laws as real as the laws of gravity or momentum. And the rule of Quest Physics maybe goes like this: “If you are brave enough to leave behind everything familiar and comforting (which can be anything from your house to your bitter old resentments) and set out on a truth-seeking journey (either externally or internally), and if you are truly willing to regard everything that happens to you on that journey as a clue, and if you accept everyone you meet along the way as a teacher, and if you are prepared – most of all – to face (and forgive) some very difficult realities about yourself… then truth will not be withheld from you.”