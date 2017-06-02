Weekly Astrology Overview 5th June 2017

6 Jun 2017 MERCURY ENTERING GEMINI

9 Jun 2017 JUPITER Turns Direct in Libra

9 June Full Moon in Sagittarius

This week is all about fierce truth-telling. Words will tumble from your deep spirit and the depths of your being; your words are spells that heal your soul. Let’s get started.

On the 6th Mercury is moving into Gemini and boy, is he happy about it. Communication, ideas and thoughts speed up and inspire you. Our linguistic abilities are on point as our intellect flows. Mercury in Gemini also allows us to see more than one point of view although in shadow it can make us belligerent and argumentative! If you’ve been experiencing any emotional battles, you can move from your heart to your head and look at things cooly. You find the right words to express what you feel.

Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion and soul growth, is going direct on the 9th. We have all been a little stuck recently. The past has been messing with our mojo, and personal relationships may have been sticky. Jupiter is in lovely Libra for another four months and gives us the ability to heal our relationships and bring harmony into our lives. He has a direct message and gift for you as long as you are willing to expand your boundaries and look beyond the hills of your soul. What was going on for you 12 years ago? What was the best thing that happened to you 12 years ago? Jupiter could be bringing that energy in and taking it to the next level.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius is also on the 9th, and she is a wild banshee of a Moon. Our emotions are raging but optimistic. She is the truth teller and drags our truth to the surface. You might be surprised by what emotions are dregged from your unconscious, but one thing is for sure you will be at your eccentric best. Go out and howl at the Moon, dance naked under her rays, fling yourself into an adventure and show the world who you truly are. Not your thing? Find a way to explore your individuality and unique soul.

Moon in Sagittarius offers great healing. She stretches our boundaries and shows us that the world is a much bigger place than we could ever imagine. She brings compassion for other cultures and pokes our intrepid side so that we seek new horizons. Moon in Sag makes us blunt and honest but make sure you are a truth light bearer, not a truth monster!

Full Moon in Sagittarius poem

Still I Rise by Maya Angelou

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?

Why are you beset with gloom?

‘Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells

Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still I’ll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?

Bowed head and lowered eyes?

Shoulders falling down like teardrops.

Weakened by my soulful cries.

Does my haughtiness offend you?

Don’t you take it awful hard

‘Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines

Diggin’ in my own back yard.

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I’ve got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame

I rise

Up from a past that’s rooted in pain

I rise

I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,

Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear

I rise

Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear

I rise

Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,

I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

I rise

I rise

I rise.

Full Moon Tune