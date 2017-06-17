You’re stepping out into a brand-new reality. The New Moon is shedding your fears and pumping you full of optimism and enlightenment. It’s time to go for it. An unusual love interest pops up.
Scorpio
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more