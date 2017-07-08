The Full Moon on Sunday dragged out a revelation. You’ve hardly had time to ponder it all when the Sun has another ding dong with Pluto. Take some time out to reflect. When Mercury is sextile Jupiter at the end of the week, you will receive good news and a night of pleasure.
Cancer
