Virgo

You’re Buffy the Vampire Slayer as you go all paranormal this week. You sniff out negativity and banish it from your Queendom. The New Moon/Mars and the Sun are all in tour psychic zone, your sensitive, soulful and are determined for the enchantment to be real.

