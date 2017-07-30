Venus is taking you by the hand and encouraging wild journeying. It’s time to leave your caution behind and jump into the unknown. A fantastic blast of freedom is throwing you into all sorts of adventures.
Scorpio
book a reading with your favourite psychic
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:
You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.book a reading find out more