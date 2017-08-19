Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Taurus

All change in your home environment, but what do you have to let go of?  Your compassion for someone shifts the relationship.  A weight is lifted as you bound into the next phase.

