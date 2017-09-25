There’s a soul uprising, and you’re leading the charge. Jupiter and Uranus give you a brilliant idea BUT don’t try to pull it off without plotting and planning or it could slip through your paws.
Pluto shifts this week allowing you to feel more in control of your health and well-being and Mercury brings the conversation you’ve been looking for.
