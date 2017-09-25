Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Leo

There’s a soul uprising, and you’re leading the charge. Jupiter and Uranus give you a brilliant idea BUT don’t try to pull it off without plotting and planning or it could slip through your paws.
Pluto shifts this week allowing you to feel more in control of your health and well-being and Mercury brings the conversation you’ve been looking for.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

Free birth chart

your own personal soul map and analysis

view your birth chart
click here for available readers click to return