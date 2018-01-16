February 2018 Monthly General Astrology Forecast

Monthly General Astrology Forecast February 2018

Fall in love – with yourself!

Welcome to wholeness

Change yourself – change your world

Where’s the Moon? This February is unusual as this month there is no full Moon. Now, due to February being a short month, this happens every so often. And when it does happen we tend to see two full Moons (‘blue’ moons) in January and March. So, what does this mean for us emotionally? Full Moons bring peak experiences. We do have a new Moon and an eclipse this month, however. So without a climatic full Moon, we may be looking at doing something different now and a second chance at new beginnings with the new Moon and Solar Eclipse in Aquarius. Remember, eclipses cover-up initially, and we have to wait to see what is revealed.

Before we get there the Sun in Aquarius opposes the North Node in Leo, and this is the Sun’s ruling sign. Are we living out our unique destinies? Leo is the regal, show-stopping sign with a built-in sense of pride and presence. All this is underscored by a need for play and creative self-expression. Leo is both the ruler and the child within. Can you be both? Aquarius is, of course, the sign of the individual, of walking to the beat of our own R&B and of revolution, innovation and people and ideas which ‘break the mould’. Leo is the 5th house which of course is all about romance too. Falling in love with who we are usually results with others following. Do you feel lovable? Just the way you are? Explore this and be your own Valentine.

Venus in Pisces this month directs us towards a higher, more spiritual love and that includes self-acceptance. There’s a huge healing influence occurring this month in Aquarius which we can all tap into thanks to two important asteroids – Astrea and Hygeia. Astrea is associated with integration and wholeness. She was the goddess of justice and the last immortal to leave the earth according to legend. Hygeia rules holistic wellbeing, self-empowerment and integration. So, it’s easy to see how all this adds up to us healing ourselves with self-love and acceptance.

While we may not have a full Moon this month, we do have an eclipse of the Sun at the time of the new Moon in Aquarius on the 15th. The fixed signs will be particularly affected – especially if their birthdays occur during the last days of their sign – so as well as Aquarius, Taurus, Leo and Scorpio with their Sun or planets within three degrees one side or another of 27 degrees, will feel this the most. Anyone with a planet in their chart at this degree will also be affected. Remember, eclipses conceal but then something is revealed. Depending on which house in your chart the eclipse falls in could give you some idea of where love, acceptance and integration needs to occur. Get ready for some holistic healing in a key area.

Together the Sun and Mercury enter Pisces on the 18th bringing with them inspiration on how to attain this – and not just for the birthday sign. We can draw from a deep source of inspiration especially when it comes to art, self-love and empathy as Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on the 21st and Mercury follows on the 25th. When we want changes in our outer world, we begin on the inner one. And this includes finding the love we seek. Integrate those broken pieces of your soul and bond them back together with love and compassion. This Valentine’s month, the universe just wants to love us all back!

In a nutshell: Fabulous healing aspects open us all up to receiving more love and tapping into our creativity. The message? Love yourself and the world will love you back this month.

3 Feb 2018 SUN OPPOSITION NORTH NODE (Aquarius to Leo)

6 Feb 2018 MERCURY OPPOSITION CERES (Aquarius to Leo)

6 Feb 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION ASTRAEA (Aquarius)

9 Feb 2018 JUPITER SQUARE HYGEIA (Scorpio to Aquarius)

9 Feb 2018 MERCURY OPPOSITION NORTH NODE (Aquarius to Leo)

10 Feb 2018 MARS TRINE CERES (Sagittarius to Leo)

10 Feb 2018 VENUS ENTERING PISCES (Pisces)

10 Feb 2018 SUN SQUARE JUPITER (Aquarius to Scorpio)

11 Feb 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION HYGEIA (Aquarius)

12 Feb 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION ASTRAEA (Aquarius)

14 Feb 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION HYGEIA (Aquarius)

15 Feb 2018 NEW MOON ECLIPSE OF SUN (Aquarius) Sextile Uranus (Aries)

17 Feb 2018 SUN CONJUNCTION MERCURY (Aquarius)

18 Feb 2018 MERCURY ENTERING PISCES (Pisces)

18 Feb 2018 URANUS SEXTILE HYGEIA (Aries to Aquarius)

18 Feb 2018 SUN ENTERING PISCES (Pisces)

19 Feb 2018 MARS TRINE NORTH NODE (Sagittarius to Leo)

19 Feb 2018 JUPITER SQUARE ASTRAEA (Scorpio to Aquarius)

21 Feb 2018 VENUS CONJUNCTION NEPTUNE (Pisces)

25 Feb 2018 MERCURY CONJUNCTION NEPTUNE (Pisces)

28 Feb 2018 URANUS SEXTILE ASTRAEA (Aries to Aquarius)

28 Feb 2018 MERCURY SQUARE VESTA (Pisces to Sagittarius)

28 Feb 2018 MERCURY SQUARE MARS (Pisces to Sagittarius)