Pluto and Saturn Conjunction part 1 – All you need to know

Saturn and Pluto Conjunct in Capricorn: 2020 Vision and Beyond – Part 1

By our astrologer Elena

More epic than Game of Thrones. More snap than your average infinity stone gauntlet. Astro Avengers assemble and prepare for perhaps the biggest clash of the heavenly titans we have seen for well – five hundred years. On the 12th of January 2020, Saturn and Pluto will meet in Capricorn – Saturn’s ruling sign. The last time this happened was in – wait for it, 1518. So while Saturn and Pluto conjunct approximately every 35 years in a sign, we have never experienced a conjunction between them in Capricorn in our lifetimes – nor will we again.

So what’s the big deal here? Because if you are an avid astro-watcher you already know blogs, vlogs, social media, astrology and psychic sites are already buzzing with theories and predictions of the possible blowback of this. Without making heavy weather of it – we have just that. Heavy Capricorn weather. As it’s not just about Saturn and Pluto’s irresistible force meets immovable object jousting tournament to make room at the top, but we have a massive super-conjunction and stellium in Capricorn happening the same day. What’s more – both Saturn and Pluto are slow moving planets. So there’s not only been a big build up to this but also the repercussions are going to stay with us for some time to come.

Jan 12, 2020 sees Saturn and Pluto conjunct Mercury and Ceres at 22 degrees of Capricorn and the Sun at 21 degrees. Jupiter will enter Capricorn on Dec 2, 2019. On the 12th it will sit at 9 degrees of Capricorn and the South Node will be at 8 degrees. We will never have experienced Capricorn weather like this. But what can we expect – both on a collective and a soul/personal level? Let’s snapchat these planets and also – jump in our time machine as we do so. It’s time to go back to the last time this happened – January 1518.

Of course back then the world was very different. But here’s the great thing about history when it comes to decoding possible astro outcomes – people and the themes will always remain the same. Capricorn and Saturn rule structure – people and governments/organisations at the top. Pluto rules power, death and transformation. Also here’s a fact about Pluto many people miss: Pluto hates hypocrites. Among the other things that fall under Saturn’s watchful eye is karma. The good old adage that what goes around comes around. Pluto is elemental, explosive energy that both destroys and gives birth to something new at the same time. Back in good old 1518, these two got together just after Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the church door in Wittenberg. Bang! went Martin’s hammer, delivering a death-knell to the Catholic church’s 1500-year-stranglehold on Western civilisation and kick-starting the protestant revolution. And also, had he but known it, sending the British monarchy and the entire future of England, down a new path. Again, it was all about the people at the top.

Life in the 21st Century however, is more complex and interconnected than it was back then. But this should give you a clue as to what we may expect. It’s going to start at the very top and then trickle down. If we have personal planets or an ascendant at anywhere between 17-23 degrees of the cardinal signs – those are Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn, it’s going to get very personal. You can read more about this in the next part of this article. The raw, uncontained energy of Pluto sends a message to those who have thought they were in control: you aren’t any more. It is likely to pull in corporations, multinationals, governments, heads of state, banking and large structured organisations – anything from the Civil Service to organisations like the UN and NATO. Presidents, prime ministers, CEO’s and even royalty could find the balance of power that they have taken for granted up until now, has radically changed – and without warning. Entire economies may shift and even on the world stage, there is the possibility of a change in the balance of power between nations with new superpowers emerging.

However, let’s not forget Mercury (ideas and communication) and Ceres (compromise) are also involved in this. As well as Jupiter conjunct the South Node – albeit out of orb but in the same sign. Jupiter always promises us a good outcome while Ceres tells us a new deal or a brave new world is in the process of being born. On a personal level, no matter what is happening ‘out there’ or what towers of power start to topple, what matters is that we look closely at our own lives and see what we need to change. Because any changes we see in the collective, are changes whose time has come. Want to be the change whose time has come in your own life? Then read on about how 2020 Vision can help you navigate them in the next part of this article!