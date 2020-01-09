Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for AriesOn December 2, 2019, Jupiter enters Capricorn. If you are an Aries or have Aries rising, the planet of opportunity is now in your house of career, status and rewards. Start on a journey that could take you higher and farther than ever before in 2020!

How high can you climb? What can you achieve? Aim for the top in 2020 Aries, as Jupiter arrives in Capricorn – the sign which rules those at the top, on December 2, 2019.

Jupiter will spend just over 12 months in Capricorn. This is due to an unusually long retrograde period while in here. It’s been 12 years since Jupiter last paid a visit to this sector of your chart. So, some of you will be experiencing Jupiter’s ability to extend a helping hand or offer opportunities around your career or ‘big up’ your reputation or status, for the first time in your adult life. Set your sights high. If you were over 18 in 2008 which was the last time Jupiter moved through here, think back to what career or learning opportunities were offered for you. What doors opened? Who held them open? Did you step through them or decline? Remember, Jupiter only invites. It is up to us whether we RSVP to the positive or not.

Your 10th is your house of reputation and also long-term plans and hard work. Think of the symbol for Capricorn and the 10th – the mountain goat. It takes time to climb that high. There’s also a saying linked to Jupiter which is: ‘It took me 12 years to become an over-night sensation’. It takes Jupiter 12 years to orbit the Sun and return to a specific area of your chart. This saying especially applies to Jupiter in your 10th. Long term efforts can pay off now in ways you never imaged. You can author yourself a new chapter of success. Just remember – this is your house of self-authorship and owning your path. In any house but above all in this one, Jupiter asks we take action to set our own success story in motion. Jupiter then steps in with open-handed generosity and ‘lucky’ breaks. The other saying ‘Heaven helps those who help themselves’ also applies to Jupiter. Take as many steps as you can towards that higher path now.

This is your house of your public image and your status. It tells you a lot about what you can achieve. You are in power mode for the next 12 months with ruler Mars combining with Jupiter to set not only those ambitions soaring, but also that confidence and ability to sell yourself. The third week of March sees Mars and Jupiter meet in your 10th. Ensure you act like you’re heading up where you belong. And also that you deliver on what you promise. Giving your word to people in positions of power, influence, authority and VIP’s and then following through forms a key part of this process.

Your success during this time could involve established or large corporations, people who are older or experienced in their field and/or the ‘established’ professions – banking, journalism, politics, medicine, law, architecture. If you are not in these areas, then again, look for opportunities within companies that have an excellent reputation in their field. Travelling for work may also feature in the coming year. Embarking on a long-term course of study or even post-graduate work is also favoured with Jupiter in here. This is your house of serious planning and shows how far you can go and what you can achieve.

If you are on the wrong path, Jupiter’s entry in here can re-align you to your purpose – especially at the start of the cycle giving you the ability to re-establish yourself in a new field. The 18 January 2020 sees Jupiter meet the South Node in here. This is very much an ‘opportunity knocks again’ transit. If you were old enough back then, think back 19 years or back even further – another 19 to approx. 1981. Were you offered an opportunity to take a job in another area, town or even overseas? Did you accept it or decline? Did you feel back then you should head in another direction but lacked the courage? This transit could have a familiar feel in that you could face a similar choice again – but have the ability to make a different decision this time around.

If you have been looking for work, Jupiter in here should deliver something which offers you the chance to carve yourself a fresh niche. Even if you are not engaged in paid work, Jupiter will be set to raise your stock and your status. This could be via a partner’s success or promotion. Or you could literally see your status and how you are perceived by others change via a change in your title or circumstances. Such as

It’s time to own your power this year. Especially as Jupiter will encounter Pluto in here not once, but three times during the next 12 months. The first occurs on April 5, the second involves both Jupiter and Pluto retrograde on June 30, and the final one occurs on November 12. This could mark transformational stages where ambitions are slowly realised and you are invited to step into a more powerful position. If you find yourself interacting with people in high places, take it that this is a sign you belong with them. You will be judged by the company you keep now – in more ways that one. This is not just those you are friends with or are in a relationship with, but literally the company or organisation you work for. Your fates are intertwined. Together you can achieve more and rise together. Be seen with those who allows you to be perceived as a success.

Jupiter will spend a long retrograde period in here from May 11 2020 until September 13. During this cycle review your progress to date and also check your values and why exactly you are striving for success. Your beliefs around what constitutes success for you may change during this retrograde period. Don’t be afraid to create your own definition of this. Especially if you have been living out your family’s ideas of what this is.

Jupiter always wants to deliver solutions and opportunities. Often during this cycle Jupiter will appear in person to offer assistance to you. This could be in the form of a teacher, mentor, boss or older person who offers you the benefits their influence, experience, backing or valuable introductions which help you to realise your own goals. They will be generous, worldly, successful, open-handed and there will be something ‘larger than life’ about them.

Jupiter in here promises success from cultivating your self-confidence and belief in your own ability to succeed no matter what that higher goal is. You should be handed increased recognition, rewards or even find yourself in a position of increased power and influence during the coming year. If you find yourself your own overnight sensation, then please use your example to inspire others to reach for the sky. Working within the rules set by others rather than rebelling against them, brings you assistance and the success you are seeking. No matter in what area this may be. Prepare for a door to open this cycle. The only way is up now.

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in the 10th: Unlock the full potential of Jupiter in this house by meditating on the 10 of Pentacles during the upcoming 12 months. This card perfectly illustrates the possibilities Jupiter in here can offer. It shows you not just material success but long-term emotional satisfaction too – shown by the couple and the pentacles. The older figure represents Jupiter himself passing wisdom on to the next generation. Visualise yourself as part of this picture. Then prepare to enter the scene for real. Keep a record in your journal of any insights this card brings you over the coming year.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (10th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (10th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (10th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (10th)

20 Mar 2020 Jupiter conjunct Mars in Capricorn (10th)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (10th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (10th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (10th – 2nd time)

14 July 2020 Sun in Cancer opposition Jupiter in Capricorn (4th to 10th)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (10th –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (11th)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Taurus

Jupiter returns to its ruling 9th house in your chart for the first time in 12 years when it enters Capricorn on 2 December 2019. The world is your oyster when it comes to travel, doing business in a big way and learning, Taurus!

Jupiter in its ruling house in your chart wants you to experience life on a bigger scale and live it large. If you were over 18 back in 2008, think back to the opportunities to travel, expand your knowledge or broaden your experience of the world in someway that presented themselves. You can expect similar themes to emerge this time around, but with a radical difference. The opportunities which present themselves now are designed to free you and reshape your world. You’ll see all too clearly that staying put, staying stuck simply because it feels familiar and comfortable, is simply no longer an option for you, Taurus. Simply put, you’re exiting your comfort zone and heading out into unknown territory on some level now. So set your direction and fix it on where the magic happens.

Jupiter in its ruling house is at its most optimistic and generous. You will be feeling you can take on the world and that those big dreams are not so impossible after all. Travel especially the long distance kind, will feature in the coming year. This could also be linked to learning, study or expanding your knowledge of the world on some level. Some of you may even find yourselves travelling further afield than usual as early as the start of 2020. The people you encounter now and the places you go open up your horizons. There’s also an opportunity to break free from a cycle by applying all you have learned to your current situation and heading towards the different choice or destination. Fate or destiny could play a role as Jupiter meets the South Node in your 9th on January 18. If you are travelling around this time, don’t be surprised if you feel you have been here before even if you are visiting somewhere for the first time. Everything may have a strangely familiar feel to it. As could the people you meet.

Foreign countries, learning about their past history could have you wondering if you have lived there before. Even if you are staying home at this time, expect the world to come calling. You may encounter people from overseas or be doing business with them. Or begin to plan that major bucketlist trip. If you do this while Jupiter is in here, know you have a better than usual chance of travelling for real during this cycle.

Jupiter rules the law, the mass media, mass transportation, airlines, academia, sports, the outdoors and large animals especially horses. It is in the sign of Capricorn when it is your 9th. Capricorn is the sign of the establishment and also those right at the top of their professions. Your ambitions will expand now and thanks to Jupiter’s ability to open doors and offer opportunities, you should be the beneficiary of a ‘lucky’ break offered by somebody ‘high up’. This especially applies if you are involved in any profession which comes under Jupiter’s rulership. Or even any activity. Finding sponsorship for your sporting dream could be another way Jupiter could manifest. Or the grant to pursue that course of study.

If you have thought about working overseas, this could be another avenue open to you now. What I can promise you is that by accepting the opportunity to move away from the familiar and into something bigger, your life will transform for the better. Jupiter is a planet which invites us. It does not compel us like the outer planets can by sweeping us up in forces outside our control. It is therefore up to us whether we accept Jupiter’s invitation or not. The question to ask yourself during Jupiter’s journey through your 9th is ‘Is this as good as it gets?’. If your belief is that you can have something better and you move towards it, Jupiter will open the way for you.

Part of this process may have you asking yourself if you have been denying yourself a bigger kind of love, Taurus? Either that love for someone which makes your soul expand and soar. Or that wider, wilder experience you get from something you love to do. Ruler Venus offers you opportunities for a bigger, more free-spirited love experience over the course of the next 12 months. Star dates are March 26 when your ruler is in your sign and will trine Jupiter attracting a highly personal love experience. August will see Venus in your 3rd oppose Jupiter promising good news, pleasure trips and you having a success story to tell. October could bring breakthroughs in your work or even romance as Venus makes another angle of major attraction to Jupiter. A generous, free-spirited lover perhaps from overseas or with foreign connections, could open both your heart and your horizons. If you encounter this person, just be aware they simply don’t ‘do’ routine very well. Spontaneity is what they love. The fact is, you may on the surface appear very different. But when you look closer you’ll see how you complete one another perfectly. So be equally spontaneous and let them in.

You have three important dates where release into something bigger and transformational freedom is possible. These are 5 April, 30 June and 12 November 2020. On these dates Jupiter will meet Pluto in here. The second time this occurs on June 30 will see both Jupiter and Pluto retrograde when this happens. This could bring you a second chance or invitation to make a major change. This may mean confronting your own fears around leaving behind what you know and stepping out into the unknown. This could involve taking a chance but it is a calculated risk. The third time this meeting occurs – it is a ‘now or never’ moment. This is the final time Jupiter will encounter Pluto in here during your lifetime (no pressure!). Are you ready to feel powerful enough to accept something bigger and more freeing? This could literally take the form of an offer you simply cannot refuse – unless staying put is your desire. The new Supermoon in your partnership zone just three days later which impacts on both Jupiter and Pluto points to a bigger kind of love with someone or an opportunity to pursue a highway to success. Dare you take it, Taurus?

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in the 9th: Wheel of Fortune. This card always signifies the Wheel is now turning in your direction again. It symbolises good fortune, opportunity about to appear and luck. It foretells that at some point over the next 12 months, a problematic situation will become a thing of the past. Get ready for important news or a sudden shift which opens up an amazing new direction for you. Permanent changes can be made now for the better. Whether these are around where you live, a relationship or whatever frees you soul. Meditate on this card whenever you have questions around which direction you should head in next over the coming year. Don’t get stuck or too attached to plans or the ‘way things are’. This card and this cycle offers a fabulous new beginning.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (9th)

15 Dec 2019 Uranus in Taurus trine Jupiter in Capricorn (1st to 9th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (9th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (9th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (9th)

26 March 2020 VENUS IN TAURUS TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (1st to 9th)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (9th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (9th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (9th – 2nd time)

14 July 2020 Sun in Cancer opposition Jupiter in Capricorn (3rd to 9th)

25 Aug 2020 Venus in Cancer opposition retrograde Jupiter in Capricorn (3rd to 9th)

8 Sept 2020 GRAND EARTH TRINE: Sun in Virgo trine Jupiter in Capricorn trine Moon in Taurus trine Sun in Virgo (5th to 9th to 1st to 5th)

19 Oct 2020 VENUS IN VIRGO TRINE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (5th to 9th)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (9th –3rd time)

15 Nov 2020 NEW SUPERMOON IN SCORPIO SEXTILE JUPITER AND PLUTO IN CAPRICORN (7th to 9th)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (10th)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Gemini

The start of December 2019 sees Jupiter exit your partnership sector and arrive in your 8th of shared resources and power money. What you value and what you have that you value is set to expand. Powerful people could give you access to their assets. Open the doors to the vault, Gemini!

What is shared with you and what you share with others will expand now Jupiter arrives in your 8th from 2 December 2019, Gemini. This is your house of personal power and also yes, sex. Some astrologers shy away from talking about this connection. But not here! What Jupiter in here is telling you is that you own it, baby! And others may just want what you have to offer now.

Jupiter rules higher learning, philosophies and beliefs. So, actually in your 8th its not just about sex. It’s about sex with added depth and higher meaning. It’s about the exploration of passion and reaching new heights with your partner. You want to rock their world and for them to rock yours in return. If you are single, exotic, unusual or lovers from far, far away could provide the exploration you’re seeking.

Jupiter in your 8th has traditionally been associated with being the beneficiary of some kind of will or legacy. However, we can say that Jupiter will visit this house many times during our lifetime and we are unlikely to be left a bequest by someone each and every time this happens. While some of you may receive an inheritance during this transit, bear in mind that there is more than one kind of ‘legacy’ one can receive. Jupiter in here can see us being given access to other people’s money, resources or time. In Capricorn and your 8th, Jupiter asks that you operate with integrity if this occurs and to understand that this is both a reward and a recognition on some level. Be scrupulously honest if you are given access to these kinds of privileges now – and this includes the company expense account. If you don’t you could be left with a lot of explaining to do and find your progress blocked instead.

Those of you who are settled could take your relationship to the next step or see what you jointly own increase. Capricorn is all about commitment and long-term plans. The start of 2020 favours decisions of this kind and even signing important papers around mortgages, loans, investments, shared assets or ownerships or even that employment contract as this house rules your salary. Ruler Mercury’s meeting with Jupiter on the January 2nd could kick-start the year with important news around yours, your partner’s or your joint income. Or one or both of you taking an important step. It’s more than a New Year’s resolution.

It’s a powerful new direction if this is what you have been yearning for. Remember – Jupiter invites but never coerces. Because funnily enough, you have been in a similar position before. Especially if you were 18 or over 12 years ago when Jupiter was last in here. Or going back even further to the year 2000. Or further still to 1981 – again, if you were an adult back then. What feels oh-so-familiar now despite perhaps the faces or the places having changed? What choice did you make back then and what can you do differently now? Jupiter conjunct the South Node on 18 Jan 2020 is all about karma. What goes around comes around – quite literally. And Jupiter is now offering you a golden opportunity to change this and step free of the cycle. In a way which could bring you big benefits. Look to fears or hesitation, impostor syndrome or simply what buttons having what you want could push for you. Sometimes what we desire the most is also what scares us too on the deepest level of our souls. Jupiter gives us the ability to feel the fear and claim our success in spite of it.

Of all the Jupiter transits, Jupiter in Capricorn and your 8th is telling you ‘Go big or go home’. So, be bold and big up those ambitions or your ideas around how powerful you really are. When opportunity that’s a game-changer for you presents itself, claim it as your right.

Jupiter will spend an extended period retrograde in here from 11 May to 13 September 2020. This will allow you to fully enter the process of transformative alchemy that Jupiter promises. During its time in your 8th, it will encounter Pluto which rules this house not once, but three times. The first occurs on 5 April when you could see a powerful change sweep through with your finances or your primary relationship. The second on 11 May when Jupiter now retrograde, goes back over Pluto – which is also retrograde at this time. How confident are you now feeling to take advantage of what’s on offer for you? Money, property and assets – whether they belong to you, you and a partner, an organisation or even a government department, offer opportunities for a change which enriches you on more than simply a material level.

When Jupiter heads direct it will encounter Pluto for a third and final time in here in your lifetime on November 12. Because when Jupiter next returns to this house, Pluto will have moved on into Aquarius and your 9th. You may now be looking back to the start of this cycle and seeing how much you have learned with regards to your, assets, possessions, your marriage, mortgage, home, flat or investments. Power moves and power money will have featured o some level. You are more worldly and more adept at making your way in the world than when you began this cycle.

Whether you are single or settled, sex will be an adventure and also a gateway to learning more about who you are and your needs. This house rules marriage vows and ‘until death do us part’. Or not as it of course rules change and endings. Jupiter in here can enrich your sex life and partnership, but it cannot fix what is broken beyond repair. However, if a parting of the ways in indicated, you may find it easier to exit than at other times. Jupiter tells you in 2020 to get real – about your power, your money, your way in the world and yes, the realities of partnerships and marriage too! Explore the riches on offer, Gemini!

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in the 8th: Death. Don’t ever be afraid of this card. It does not signify an actual Death but transformation and rebirth. A new day dawning and with it a fresh path or opportunity to begin anew. It brings with it the promise of permanent change. For the better. Because unless things change they cannot improve. It shows you that you are powerful enough to let go of what has become familiar but used up. And move on to something better. Whether this is in romance or business. Combined with Jupiter it’s about surrendering to a higher power and having faith in the power of change. Better still, this process awakens you to what you really want or need. And gives you a fresh empowerment in order to claim it. Embrace your transformation, Gemini.

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (8th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (8th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (8th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (8th)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (8th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (8th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (8th – 2nd time)

14 Jul 2020 Sun in Cancer Opposition Retrograde Jupiter in Capricorn (2nd to 8th)

30 Jul 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (2nd to 8th)

25 Aug 2020 Venus in Cancer opposition retrograde Jupiter in Capricorn (2nd to 8th)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (8th –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (9th)

Jupiter in Capricorn 2020 Forecast for Cancer

Jupiter enters your 7th of long-term love, marriage and partnerships of all descriptions on December 2. Past, present or potential partners of all descriptions have the ability to expand your world and big up your ideas around love. The coming year tells you: It takes two, baby!

Jupiter always invites us to dance with life. In your 7th of partnerships it tells you that you won’t be sitting this one out on the sidelines! Your dance card should be full over the coming 12 months. Single or settled, expect benefits to flow via the person who is opposite you now.

If you are seeking any kind of partnership at this time then Jupiter in here tells you that you are lucky in love. Whether this is that prospective love of a lifetime, that working relationship, business partnership, collaborator, friendship or activity buddy. Friends with people in high places can also be forged thanks to the powerful line up already happen in this house. Expect transformative relationships thanks to Pluto in here. Above all, if you are seeking to become part of a dynamic duo of any description now, you need to accept any and all invitations that come your way. Jupiter will be working in magical ways to connect you to the people that will matter to you. And through who Jupiter will expand your ideas of just how far and high you can fly with the right person.

It’s time to lighten up too when it comes to love or worrying about outcomes. Or even what prospective partners (or present ones for that matter), think of you. Jupiter tells you that if you can’t be yourself with someone, time to find that love that allows you to be who you are. Jupiter in here restores your faith in the power of love if you have lost it. It’s more than a Band Aid on a broken heart. Confidence and optimism replace heartbreak or that feeling love has passed you by.

You could end 2019 and enter 2020 already in heart-starting mode thanks to Jupiter meeting the Sun, Mercury and the South Node between December 27 and January 18. Time to re-work that love destiny. Either by entering a new, bolder kind of love experience or seeing the patterns across your relationship karma – perhaps with someone specific or else across several relationships – and making a different choice this time around.

Loves which frees you, takes you places you have never been before – perhaps in some instances – literally and through which you transform and benefit, are all part of the package with Jupiter playing Cupid for you over the next 12 months. It’s been 12 years since it last visited this sector of your chart. Think back to your experiences around love and partnerships back then if you were 18 or over at the time. How did you benefit, learn or love bigger via your connection with someone? Pluto also in here wants to transform you via partnerships and the person ‘opposite’ you is the alchemical catalyst for this process. Jupiter will meet Pluto in here not once but three times during its transit.

This is about alchemical, ascension love transformation. Watch how a key relationship or your relationship status changes during this period. Remember, this can include working relationships and any connection that feels like a partnership on some level. You’re reaching for a higher love or a higher love solution. This is also your house of opponents, so the times of the Jupiter/Pluto meetings can signify moving up and past this. Simply by changing how you react or see the situation. Big decisions can be made around you and someone else during these times. Remember, Pluto is about change and rebirth and Jupiter is about opportunity and freedom. The first Jupiter/Pluto meetings occurs on the 5 April. The second on the 30th June when retrograde Jupiter meets retrograde Pluto and the final one on November 12 when Jupiter is direct once more. Watch these periods for big changes around love.

The last week of August has Venus in your sign opposing Jupiter making this a time for attracting in new love or cementing an existing one. During your birthday cycle the Sun will also oppose Jupiter. This could bring in a golden opportunity to enter into a partnership for you or benefits flowing via someone close to you. If you are thinking of tying the knot in 2020, this is a star-dusted period to do just that.

However, please be aware that Jupiter cannot fix anything that is broken beyond repair. However, in here it can lead to an easier ‘conscious uncoupling’ which frees you to explore your options with someone new. This is your time for a higher love. And 2020 should hand you at least one partnership dynamic which allows you to reach up and claim your experience of that. Jupiter in your 7th says love is both a journey and a destination. Pack your bags now, Cancer!

Your Special Tarot Message for Jupiter in the 7th: Two of Cups. This card symbolises a coming together of hearts, minds and souls. It signifies that both parties are on the same page when it comes to their intention. Many Tarot readers consider this card a better indicator of true love than the card of The Lovers – which can often signify a love affair with a choice attached to it. As Jupiter moves through your 7th from the end of 2019 and throughout 2020, take some time to build a relationship with this card. Because relating is what this cycle is all about. It can tell you much about the relationship where your greatest love experience – and learning curve, is to be found now. You and your opposite number are signified by the couple in this card. Which one is you and which one symbolises them? What is this card telling you about the person ‘opposite’ you now? And about yourself and the relationship between you? It’s not only about matters of the heart – but it can also signify someone who helps or supports you too. It’s all love no matter what form the connection takes, Cancer!

2 Dec 2019 Jupiter enters Capricorn (7th)

27 Dec 2019 Sun conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (7th)

2 Jan 2020 Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Capricorn (7th)

18 Jan 2020 Jupiter conjunct the South Node in Capricorn (7th)

5 Apr 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (7th)

11 May 2020 Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn until September 13 (7th)

30 June 2020 Retrograde Jupiter conjunct Retrograde Pluto in Capricorn (7th – 2nd time)

14 Jul 2020 Sun in Cancer Opposition Retrograde Jupiter in Capricorn (1st to 7th)

30 Jul 2020 MERCURY IN CANCER OPPOSITION RETROGRADE JUPITER IN CAPRICORN (1st to 7th)

25 Aug 2020 Venus in Cancer opposition retrograde Jupiter in Capricorn (1st to 7th)

12 Nov 2020 Jupiter conjunct Pluto in Capricorn (7th –3rd time)

19 Dec 2020 Jupiter enters Aquarius (8th)