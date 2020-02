You’re in a confidence roaring mood this week, Leo. Just don’t take on more than you can handle. Even superheroes have their limits! A bigger kind of love is on its way. Take the first step towards it now.You’re in a confidence roaring mood this week, Leo. Just don’t take on more than you can handle. Even superheroes have their limits! A bigger kind of love is on its way. Take the first step towards it now.