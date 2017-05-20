Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
Pisces

The new moon has you swimming in new rivers and releasing yourself from toxic emotions. A deep healing is occurring around your home and family. What would you like to create in these areas? Think about it and make a wish; once you decide, mountains are moved.

