Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payer's permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.
click here to view available readers

Capricorn

A powerful Full Moon has a massive revelation for you. You are being given very clear signs about which direction you should go. No one can get one over on you this week as long as you listen to your inner wise Goddess.

Did you love this page? Share it with your friends!

book a reading with your favourite psychic

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions apply
Credit card readings:

You can listen to readings that are booked online or by credit card. Calls recorded, 18+ with bill payers permission. Entertainment SP www.inveroak.com. . Terms and conditions.

book a reading find out more
click here for available readers click to return